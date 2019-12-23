Chargers QB Philip Rivers Makes Strongest Statement Yet on Desire to Play in 2020

CARSON, Calif. -- After spending much of the season sidestepping questions about the future, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers made his strongest statement about his desire to keep playing past 2019.

"I think it's probably kind of human nature that when you're 38 and you throw some interceptions and games don't you know go the way you want them to that it can just become the norm that people say you can't make the throws you used to make. You can't do this. Arm strength, all that," Rivers says. "None of that's true. I made some throws this year that had been as good as I've made in any year of my career.

"Physically, what I'm able to do is just what I was able to do last year when we're rolling and having one of our best years. Even in some of these games the last few weeks, we've had some really good plays offensively. And that doesn't mean that that's good enough for someone to wants you to keep playing, because you got to maintain that consistency throughout games and do enough to win football games, which we haven't done. And I haven't done well enough this year. But am I capable of it physically and mentally? There's no question."

The 2019 season has proven to be one of the most difficult of Rivers' 16-year career. He has already tallied 21 turnovers, second only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston this year and Rivers' worst mark since 2016. Those mistakes have largely contributed to the Chargers' 5-10 record and Week 14 elimination from the playoffs.

With Rivers' contract expiring following the season and the Chargers trying to build excitement as they move into the luxurious new SoFi Stadium in 2020, the idea of moving on from the veteran signal-caller had grown legs in recent weeks.

"I've never been in this position," Rivers admits. "Obviously, from a standpoint of never being 38 and in this position. Also, I've never been in a position where I'm having a contract expiring. So, I don't know what it's like to wait to March and free agency and all that stuff as far as timeline goes. But again, the dust will settle and we'll figure it out."

Though Rivers hasn't experienced this process before, he has witnessed it from afar. Eli Manning, the former No. 1 overall pick for whom the New York Giants traded Rivers in 2004, went into last offseason facing similar questions about his future. The Giants ultimately retained Manning for the 2019 season, but they also drafted his eventual replacement: Duke's Daniel Jones. Three weeks into the season, Jones replaced Manning as the starter.

Slated for a top-10 draft pick, the Chargers could consider a similar plan with Rivers next year. For his part, Rivers doesn't sound overly enthused about the possibility of returning only to see someone else take over midseason.

"[Manning's] almost a year removed from this moment, I guess," Rivers says. "He was coming back this year and then they kind of, you know, obviously with the draft and how that whole thing played out. And man, did he handle it like a pro and the whole deal. I think it's a completely different situation. I just don't think I'm done playing."

But while Rivers believes he can still play at a high level, other factors will influence how next year unfolds. Certainly, the Chargers could decide that their best path back to the playoffs involves a different player under center. The upcoming free-agency period could offer more viable starting signal-callers than any recent year. In addition, the 2020 rookie class will feature several prospects believed to have franchise-QB potential.

Meanwhile, Rivers won't make his decision in a vacuum. His family will have a say in whether he continues his NFL career.

"I think there's a lot of factors," Rivers says. "Again, there's a personal side and a family side to mine as well. I'm going to have a daughter in college next fall, too. Time's ticking. I'm going to have a sixth-grade son that I got to get ready to coach at some point here before too long also."

Those types of concerns weigh on all parents. Rivers has already made difficult accommodations for his family, driving up from San Diego to the Chargers' facility in Costa Mesa for practice and meetings since 2017. Considering all the hours Rivers must commit to football, no reasonable person would blame him if he retired this offseason to spend more time with his wife and kids.

Still, athletes only have a limited window in which to play, and Rivers can't return to the field once his body gives out. That, combined with his desire to keep playing, might sway his family's decision.

"I know I can still do it. I know I can do it at a high enough level for us to win. I have not done it well enough this year. But I still do love to play and love to lead these guys and I still believe in this team."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH