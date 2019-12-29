Philip Rivers Goes Out as a Gunslinger in Possible Final Game with Chargers

If Sunday's game marked Philip Rivers' last with the Los Angeles Chargers, he certainly didn't go gentle into that good night. The veteran quarterback remained true to his gunslinger ways during Week 17's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, a 31-21 loss.

As he has throughout his 16-year NFL career, Rivers tested the defense deep all game, attempting nearly double-digit passes totaling 15 air yards or more. Five fell incomplete. Two went for huge gains. Two others resulted in interceptions. He finished the afternoon with 31 completions on 46 attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and two turnovers.

The performance exemplifies both the Chargers' reasons for bringing Rivers back for a 17th season and why they might decide to move on to a new signal-caller. Though Rivers made mistakes, his big moments also allowed the team to stay close with a significantly more talented and playoff-bound Chiefs squad. At the same time, Rivers' limited mobility contributed to several drive-killing sacks that ultimately helped decide the outcome.

With the bitter taste of three consecutive losses and a 5-11 season on its tongue, Los Angeles will now begin the long process of evaluating the entire roster in earnest. The core of the team remains talented and intact for the 2020 season, with Rivers as the main exception to the latter. Given how the Chargers performed relative to the league's other also-rans -- only L.A. entered Week 17 with a positive point differential among teams with five wins or fewer -- the idea of re-signing Rivers for one last run offers plenty of upside.

Regardless, Sunday's game could prove to be Rivers' last with the Chargers. If so, some fans will struggle to put his career in perspective. Unquestionably, he delivered more overall success to the team than any other quarterback since Dan Fouts and will finish his tenure with Hall of Fame-caliber numbers. Rivers also hasn't missed a game since becoming a starter, a Brett Favre-ian streak of more than 200 games.

However, the Chargers never reached the Super Bowl with Rivers at the helm. His teams only once advanced past the divisional round and went an entire decade without winning an AFC West crown. The blame for those shortcomings doesn't fall solely on the quarterback, but the disappointments will undoubtedly complicate Rivers' legacy nonetheless.

Still, many franchises wait decades before finding a franchise signal-caller of Rivers' caliber, and some never land one. The Chargers have received more than they could have expected from Rivers, and he ranks among the very best players in franchise history.

