Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Philip Rivers Goes Out as a Gunslinger in Possible Final Game with Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

If Sunday's game marked Philip Rivers' last with the Los Angeles Chargers, he certainly didn't go gentle into that good night. The veteran quarterback remained true to his gunslinger ways during Week 17's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, a 31-21 loss.

As he has throughout his 16-year NFL career, Rivers tested the defense deep all game, attempting nearly double-digit passes totaling 15 air yards or more. Five fell incomplete. Two went for huge gains. Two others resulted in interceptions. He finished the afternoon with 31 completions on 46 attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and two turnovers.

The performance exemplifies both the Chargers' reasons for bringing Rivers back for a 17th season and why they might decide to move on to a new signal-caller. Though Rivers made mistakes, his big moments also allowed the team to stay close with a significantly more talented and playoff-bound Chiefs squad. At the same time, Rivers' limited mobility contributed to several drive-killing sacks that ultimately helped decide the outcome.

With the bitter taste of three consecutive losses and a 5-11 season on its tongue, Los Angeles will now begin the long process of evaluating the entire roster in earnest. The core of the team remains talented and intact for the 2020 season, with Rivers as the main exception to the latter. Given how the Chargers performed relative to the league's other also-rans -- only L.A. entered Week 17 with a positive point differential among teams with five wins or fewer -- the idea of re-signing Rivers for one last run offers plenty of upside.

Regardless, Sunday's game could prove to be Rivers' last with the Chargers. If so, some fans will struggle to put his career in perspective. Unquestionably, he delivered more overall success to the team than any other quarterback since Dan Fouts and will finish his tenure with Hall of Fame-caliber numbers. Rivers also hasn't missed a game since becoming a starter, a Brett Favre-ian streak of more than 200 games.

However, the Chargers never reached the Super Bowl with Rivers at the helm. His teams only once advanced past the divisional round and went an entire decade without winning an AFC West crown. The blame for those shortcomings doesn't fall solely on the quarterback, but the disappointments will undoubtedly complicate Rivers' legacy nonetheless.

Still, many franchises wait decades before finding a franchise signal-caller of Rivers' caliber, and some never land one. The Chargers have received more than they could have expected from Rivers, and he ranks among the very best players in franchise history.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers-Chiefs Inactives: Russell Okung Out for 2019 Finale

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers will close the regular season without Russell Okung, leaving rookie Trey Pipkins and backup Trent Scott to rotate at left tackle.

Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Chargers (5-10) at Chiefs (11-4)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Log in and join the in-game discussion as for the game-day open thread for Chargers at Chiefs.

Despite Missing Expectations in 2019, the Chargers Should Retain Anthony Lynn

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Chargers fell short of expectations in 2019, they should retain head coach Anthony Lynn for next season.

Chargers to Finish Season Without Russell Okung

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will not return from his groin injury in time for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

ESPN on Philip Rivers following his mother's credo…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The AP on Austin Ekeler's push for 1,000 receiving yards

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on potential Chargers draft targets playing in the College Football Playoff

Chargers' Opponents Set for 2020 Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers now know each of the 16 opponents they will face in 2020, though they do not yet know when those games will take place.

Chargers DC Gus Bradley sees parts of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor in Derwin James

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley sees All-Pro safety Derwin James as an amalgamation of several great players he coached in the past.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers release their latest injury report…