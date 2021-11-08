Chargers QB Justin Herbert Puts On A Show in Philadelphia

It wasn't long ago when there were questions about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's play. There were questions like if the NFL had caught up to him or was he being exposed. Those were just last week after a tough loss to New England.

Well, he was one of the reasons the Chargers beat the Eagles 27-24 on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback put on a show in the City of Brotherly Love completing 84% of his passes, throwing for 356 yards, and three total touchdowns. He didn't play up to his standards against the Ravens and Patriots, but it looked like he came out with something to prove on Sunday.

Herbert came out on the opening drive, moving the ball up 98-yards up the field, but their offensive drive stalled at the one-yard line when on fourth down, he threw a pass to receiver Keenan Allen but he was short.

After a quick three and out by the Eagles offense, Herbert got the ball back and again got his team in the red zone after completing a 23-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook. He found his other tight end Stephen Anderson for the two-yard touchdown reception.

At this point, Herbert was 9 for 12 for 115 yards and one touchdown.

"The plays that we were connecting on are basic combination," Allen said. "So anytime we can hit those, get Justin in the field for the game, it gets everybody comfortable, everybody settled in even myself I want to get a catch get myself into the game too."

Chargers went into the half with one of their last two drives ending in a turnover on downs and them running a play to run out the clock and go into halftime down 10-7.

Coming out of the half, Herbert hit Allen, Josh Palmer, and tight end Donald Parham on three consecutive plays that added up to 40 yards between them. The drive ended with a Dustin Hopkins 30-yard field goal.

On the following drive, Herbert rolled to his right and saw receiver Mike Williams sprinting down the field.

"We got an elite quarterback that can really throw it anywhere on the field," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said to himself when the ball was in the air.

Williams came down with it for a 49-yard reception.

"Mike is just got a really big-time gift when the balls in the air in the deep part of the field to track it and has got Slay on him, felt like he got held actually but we want to be able to do that in the in the passing game," Staley explained. "To make people respect to be part of the field and Mike certainly a guy that can get there."

Staley, after the game, was asked about the throw that Herbert made throwing from his right side to the left side of the field.

"You can't underestimate what a good throw that is because a mortal player doesn't make it look that easy," Staley said.

So, according to Staley, Herbert isn't mortal. Chargers twitter agrees because many think he is Thor, a fictional character from the Marvel Universe. Thor is the god of thunder, and Herbert plays for the Chargers, so they may be onto something here.

*Enough nerd stuff*

The Chargers finished off the drive when Herbert passed it to Donald Parham for the eight-yard touchdown to put the team up 16-10 (Hopkins missed the extra point).

The Chargers drove up on the next drive. Herbert went to his favorite receiver Allen most of the drive. Herbert hit Allen on 12 of 13 passes for 104 yards.

The Chargers drove up to the eight-yard line facing first and goal when Herbert decided to call his number and run it in for six.

"I believe it was covered zero took a five-step drop in and stepped up and he kind of saw the opening I think Ek (Austin Ekeler) might have gotten covered, but it kind of ran up and just tried to get as much as many yards as I could, but there was an opening, so I tried to take it," Herbert said.

Allen loved watching his quarterback take it in.

"He got us in a position that we needed to be, finished off drives, and he ran one in; that's outstanding," Allen said. "You got to guard all 11. That's tough. He's finding tight ends. You got to guard everybody."

On the final drive, the Chargers offense was able to hold the ball for 15 plays, get 64 yards, and they ran off the last six minutes of the game. It was Herbert passing, running back Austin Ekeler running, the offensive line blocking. It all came together.

A Hopkins 29-yard field goal finished it off.

The play of quarterback Justin Herbert made the difference on Sunday the way it has in the other four wins. For him, though, it is all about the team.

"None of the games in the NFL are going to be easy," Herbert said. "That's kind of what we figured out the past couple of weeks, and to battle through all that diversity and come out on the other side, I think it's huge for us."