Chargers at Raiders Game Day Betting Odds: Week 13 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS – The Chargers enter Sunday's game looking to string together another victory for the second time in two weeks.

Last week, Brandon Staley's decision to attempt a two-point conversion with 15 seconds left in regulation ultimately was the deciding factor that lifted the Chargers to their sixth win of the season.

As they get set to face the Raiders, it'll be the second time this year they clash with one another. The first meeting took place in Week 1 when the Chargers won 24-19 at SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 13 matchup:

Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Raiders -2.5
  • Moneyline: Raiders (-138), Chargers (+115)
  • Over/under: 49.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After the opening lines had the Chargers favored by two points, there's been a notable shift in the line, now favoring the Raiders by 2.5 points. It's the largest line movement of all games this weekend.

The point total has seen minor movement, now sitting at 49.5 points after opening at 51. The Raiders have averaged 24 points per game this season, while the Chargers have averaged 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Raiders Week 13 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

