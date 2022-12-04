Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Inactives

LAS VEGAS – The Chargers final injury report ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee). Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), linebacker Drue Tranquill (illness) and Breiden Fehoko (illness) were labeled as questionable.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday, despite their game designation, he expects Adderley, Tranquill and Fehoko to play.

The Raiders ruled out two players following the Friday release of their injury report. Tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) are out. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), guard Lester Cotton (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (calf) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) were deemed questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Raiders have released which players will be inactive for the Week 13 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

WR Jason Moore Jr.

RB Sony Michel

C Corey Linsley

RT Trey Pipkins III

WR Mike Williams

Raiders inactives

CB Tyler Hall

RB Brittain Brown

TE Jesper Horsted

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

DT Kendal Vickers

DT Andrew Billings

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.