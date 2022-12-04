Skip to main content

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Raiders Week 13 matchup are inactive?

LAS VEGAS – The Chargers final injury report ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee). Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), linebacker Drue Tranquill (illness) and Breiden Fehoko (illness) were labeled as questionable.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday, despite their game designation, he expects Adderley, Tranquill and Fehoko to play.

The Raiders ruled out two players following the Friday release of their injury report. Tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) are out. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), guard Lester Cotton (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (calf) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) were deemed questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Raiders have released which players will be inactive for the Week 13 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • WR Jason Moore Jr.
  • RB Sony Michel
  • C Corey Linsley
  • RT Trey Pipkins III
  • WR Mike Williams

Raiders inactives

  • CB Tyler Hall
  • RB Brittain Brown
  • TE Jesper Horsted
  • DT Neil Farrell Jr.
  • DT Kendal Vickers
  • DT Andrew Billings

