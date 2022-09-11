Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 game are inactive?

INGLEWOOD – Friday's injury report indicated cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) as doubtful for the season opener. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) was a late add to the injury report and was given a games status of questionable.

The Raiders didn’t have a player listed on Wednesday or Thursday's injury report before adding linebacker Divine Deablo (wrist) on Friday. Deablo did not receive a game designation.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Raiders have released which players will be inactive for Week 1.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • CB J.C. Jackson
  • TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • QB Easton Stick
  • RB Isaiah Spiller
  • CB Kemon Hall
  • OL Brenden Jaimes
  • DL Breiden Fehoko
Raiders inactives

  • DE Tashawn Bower
  • DT Matthew Butler
  • DT Neil Farrell Jr.
  • LB Darien Butler
  • RB Brittain Brown
  • S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

