Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 game are inactive?
INGLEWOOD – Friday's injury report indicated cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) as doubtful for the season opener. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) was a late add to the injury report and was given a games status of questionable.
The Raiders didn’t have a player listed on Wednesday or Thursday's injury report before adding linebacker Divine Deablo (wrist) on Friday. Deablo did not receive a game designation.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Raiders have released which players will be inactive for Week 1.
Here is the complete list of the inactives:
Chargers inactives
- CB J.C. Jackson
- TE Donald Parham Jr.
- QB Easton Stick
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- CB Kemon Hall
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- DL Breiden Fehoko
Raiders inactives
- DE Tashawn Bower
- DT Matthew Butler
- DT Neil Farrell Jr.
- LB Darien Butler
- RB Brittain Brown
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao
