Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – Friday's injury report indicated cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) as doubtful for the season opener. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) was a late add to the injury report and was given a games status of questionable.

The Raiders didn’t have a player listed on Wednesday or Thursday's injury report before adding linebacker Divine Deablo (wrist) on Friday. Deablo did not receive a game designation.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Raiders have released which players will be inactive for Week 1.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Chargers inactives

CB J.C. Jackson

TE Donald Parham Jr.

QB Easton Stick

RB Isaiah Spiller

CB Kemon Hall

OL Brenden Jaimes

DL Breiden Fehoko

Raiders inactives

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Matthew Butler

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

LB Darien Butler

RB Brittain Brown

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.