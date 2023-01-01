Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Rams Week 17

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup.

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket

FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison

QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison Rams: QB John Wolford, WR Ben Skowronek, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, C Brian Allen, DT Aaron Donald

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.