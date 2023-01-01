Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Rams Week 17

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup.

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.

Halftime

Score: Chargers 17, Rams 10

The Chargers will receive the ball to start the second half.

Second Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 17, Rams 10

2:40 pm: Chargers convert on the 40-yard field goal try by Cameron Dicker with 14 seconds left until halftime.

Mike Williams pulls in a ridiculous one-handed catch near the sideline.

After further review, the officials say Justin Herbert's arm was going forward. Incomplete pass.

After further review, the officials say Justin Herbert’s arm was going forward. Incomplete pass. Score Update: Chargers 14, Rams 10

2:25 pm: Rams answer back with a 23-yard touchdown run by Malcolm Brown in which he went untouched right up the middle.

Rams answer back with a 23-yard touchdown run by Malcolm Brown in which he went untouched right up the middle.

Austin Ekeler's 72-yard touchdown was the longest run of his career and sets a single-season career high with 13 rushing touchdowns.

2:15 pm: The Chargers' run game is alive today. Austin Ekeler sheds a tackle up the middle and takes it to the house for 72 yards. The Chargers' ground attack is up to 121 yards on seven carries.

The Chargers' run game is alive today. Austin Ekeler sheds a tackle up the middle and takes it to the house for 72 yards. The Chargers' ground attack is up to 121 yards on seven carries.

Van Jefferson beats Alohi Gilman for a 39-yard pickup, the longest pass-play of the game thus far.

1:58 pm: Austin Ekeler scores the game’s first touchdown with a 10-yard run. Mike Williams had two catches for 45 yards on the drive to set up the score.

First Quarter

Score Update: Rams 3, Chargers 0

1:50 pm: Michael Davis saves a touchdown with a pass breakup on Baker Mayfield's third down throw to Tyler Higbee in the corner of the end zone. Rams go 13 plays and 81 yards, but are forced to settle for a field goal.



Michael Davis saves a touchdown with a pass breakup on Baker Mayfield's third down throw to Tyler Higbee in the corner of the end zone. Rams go 13 plays and 81 yards, but are forced to settle for a field goal.

Cam Akers rips off a 42-yard run on a pitch to the left side.

Austin Ekeler is now up to 100 receptions this season. He becomes just the fifth running back ever to reach that mark in a single year.

Morgan Fox sacks Baker Mayfield for a 7-yard loss on third down.

Joey Bosa makes his first start since Week 3. He's been sidelined since Sept. 25 following a torn groin suffered against the Jaguars.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket

FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison

QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison Rams: QB John Wolford, WR Ben Skowronek, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, C Brian Allen, DT Aaron Donald

