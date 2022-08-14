Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Rams Preseason Opener

INGLEWOOD – This is the live blog for the Chargers' first preseason matchup against the Rams. This page will undergo in-game updates with information and analysis from the press box.

Pregame

Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Broadcast: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters).

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters). Streaming: Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only)

Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only) Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

First Quarter

7:05 pm: The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive. 7:07 pm: Chase Daniel gets the start at quarterback.

Chase Daniel gets the start at quarterback. 7: 14 pm: The Chargers strike first: Chase Daniel hits a wide open Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. The opening drive featured 9 plays, 77 yards and a score.

The Chargers strike first: Chase Daniel hits a wide open Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. The opening drive featured 9 plays, 77 yards and a score. (Score update): 7-0 Chargers

7-0 Chargers 7:24 pm: Chris Rumph sacks Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing the Rams to punt.

Chris Rumph sacks Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing the Rams to punt. 7:27 pm: Trey Pipkins, who started the game at right tackle over Storm Norton, is still out there for the second offensive series.

Trey Pipkins, who started the game at right tackle over Storm Norton, is still out there for the second offensive series. 7:34 pm: Chris Rumph gets into the backfield again. This time for a 2-yard tackle for loss.

Chris Rumph gets into the backfield again. This time for a 2-yard tackle for loss. 7:39 pm: Storm Norton takes over at right tackle for the Chargers third offensive drive.

Storm Norton takes over at right tackle for the Chargers third offensive drive. 7:41 pm: Chase Daniel is sacked for a 9-yard loss. Bobby Brown beat Will Clapp up the middle, forcing interior pressure.

Chase Daniel is sacked for a 9-yard loss. Bobby Brown beat Will Clapp up the middle, forcing interior pressure. 7:43 pm: Deane Leonard hit the Rams returner before the ball got there, calling for a penalty on the play.

End of first quarter: Chargers 7, Rams 0

Second Quarter

7:48 pm: Bryce Perkins breaks four missed tackles from Chargers defenders for a 9-yard scramble.

Bryce Perkins breaks four missed tackles from Chargers defenders for a 9-yard scramble. 7:48 pm: Rams punch it in on the ground to tie things up with a goal line touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 47-yard drive.

Rams punch it in on the ground to tie things up with a goal line touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 47-yard drive. (Score update): Tied up at 7-7

Tied up at 7-7 8:02 pm: Looks like Zion Johnson's night is over. Brenden Jaimes replaces him at right guard.

Looks like Zion Johnson's night is over. Brenden Jaimes replaces him at right guard. 8:08 pm: Rams connect on a 60-yard touchdown throw and run. Deane Leonard and JT Woods with busted coverage on the play that sprung the big gain.

Rams connect on a 60-yard touchdown throw and run. Deane Leonard and JT Woods with busted coverage on the play that sprung the big gain. (Score update): Rams up 14-7

Rams up 14-7 8:12 pm: Chase Daniel takes off up the middle with daylight to run, picking up 22 yards.

