Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Rams Preseason Opener
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Rams preseason contest.
INGLEWOOD – This is the live blog for the Chargers' first preseason matchup against the Rams. This page will undergo in-game updates with information and analysis from the press box.
Pregame
- Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Broadcast: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters).
- Streaming: Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only)
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
First Quarter
- 7:05 pm: The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.
- 7:07 pm: Chase Daniel gets the start at quarterback.
- 7: 14 pm: The Chargers strike first: Chase Daniel hits a wide open Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. The opening drive featured 9 plays, 77 yards and a score.
- (Score update): 7-0 Chargers
- 7:24 pm: Chris Rumph sacks Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing the Rams to punt.
- 7:27 pm: Trey Pipkins, who started the game at right tackle over Storm Norton, is still out there for the second offensive series.
- 7:34 pm: Chris Rumph gets into the backfield again. This time for a 2-yard tackle for loss.
- 7:39 pm: Storm Norton takes over at right tackle for the Chargers third offensive drive.
- 7:41 pm: Chase Daniel is sacked for a 9-yard loss. Bobby Brown beat Will Clapp up the middle, forcing interior pressure.
- 7:43 pm: Deane Leonard hit the Rams returner before the ball got there, calling for a penalty on the play.
End of first quarter: Chargers 7, Rams 0
Second Quarter
- 7:48 pm: Bryce Perkins breaks four missed tackles from Chargers defenders for a 9-yard scramble.
- 7:48 pm: Rams punch it in on the ground to tie things up with a goal line touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 47-yard drive.
- (Score update): Tied up at 7-7
- 8:02 pm: Looks like Zion Johnson's night is over. Brenden Jaimes replaces him at right guard.
- 8:08 pm: Rams connect on a 60-yard touchdown throw and run. Deane Leonard and JT Woods with busted coverage on the play that sprung the big gain.
- (Score update): Rams up 14-7
- 8:12 pm: Chase Daniel takes off up the middle with daylight to run, picking up 22 yards.
