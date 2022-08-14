Skip to main content

Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Rams Preseason Opener

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Rams preseason contest.

INGLEWOOD – This is the live blog for the Chargers' first preseason matchup against the Rams. This page will undergo in-game updates with information and analysis from the press box.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Location: SoFi Stadium
  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Broadcast: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters).
  • Streaming: Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only)
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

First Quarter

  • 7:05 pm: The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.
  • 7:07 pm: Chase Daniel gets the start at quarterback.
  • 7: 14 pm: The Chargers strike first: Chase Daniel hits a wide open Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. The opening drive featured 9 plays, 77 yards and a score.
  • (Score update): 7-0 Chargers
  • 7:24 pm: Chris Rumph sacks Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing the Rams to punt.
  • 7:27 pm: Trey Pipkins, who started the game at right tackle over Storm Norton, is still out there for the second offensive series.
  • 7:34 pm: Chris Rumph gets into the backfield again. This time for a 2-yard tackle for loss.
  • 7:39 pm: Storm Norton takes over at right tackle for the Chargers third offensive drive.
  • 7:41 pm: Chase Daniel is sacked for a 9-yard loss. Bobby Brown beat Will Clapp up the middle, forcing interior pressure.
  • 7:43 pm: Deane Leonard hit the Rams returner before the ball got there, calling for a penalty on the play.

End of first quarter: Chargers 7, Rams 0

Second Quarter

  • 7:48 pm: Bryce Perkins breaks four missed tackles from Chargers defenders for a 9-yard scramble.
  • 7:48 pm: Rams punch it in on the ground to tie things up with a goal line touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 47-yard drive.
  • (Score update): Tied up at 7-7
  • 8:02 pm: Looks like Zion Johnson's night is over. Brenden Jaimes replaces him at right guard.
  • 8:08 pm: Rams connect on a 60-yard touchdown throw and run. Deane Leonard and JT Woods with busted coverage on the play that sprung the big gain.
  • (Score update): Rams up 14-7
  • 8:12 pm: Chase Daniel takes off up the middle with daylight to run, picking up 22 yards.
  • 8:20 pm: Chase Daniel hits Michael Bandy for a 16-yard score, capping off a 10-play, 72-yard drive.
  • (Score update): Tied up at 14-14

Halftime: 14-14

Third Quarter

  • 8:45 pm: JT Woods intercepts Bryce Perkins' pass in the zone, but it's negated by a pass interference call.
  • 8:52 pm: Deane Leonard gets called for pass interference, giving the Rams a first down from the 1-yard line. Next play, Bryce Perkins gets to the edge, running it in for a touchdown.
  • 8:54 pm: Rams convert on a two-point conversion.
  • (Score update): Rams up 22-14
  • 8:56 pm: Easton Stick comes in for Chase Daniel at quarterback.

End of third quarter: Rams 22, Chargers 14

Fourth Quarter

  • 9: 11 pm: Easton Stick marches in for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper. 
  • 9:18 pm: Chargers convert on the two-point conversation, hitting Hunter Kampmoyer in the flat to tie the game.
  • (Score update): Tied up at 22-22
  • 9:26 pm: Halfway through the fourth quarter and the Chargers commit their eighth penalty of the night for 110 yards.
  • 9:32 pm: Bryce Perkins hits Lance McCutcheon for an 11-yard touchdown. Rams pull ahead of the Chargers with 6:11 left.
  • (Score update): Rams up 29-22
  • 9:50 pm: Easton Stick's pass intended to Michael Bandy gets intercepted.

Final

Final score: Rams 29, Chargers 22

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

