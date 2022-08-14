Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Rams Preseason Opener

INGLEWOOD – This is the live blog for the Chargers' first preseason matchup against the Rams. This page will undergo in-game updates with information and analysis from the press box.

Pregame

Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Broadcast: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters).

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters). Streaming: Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only)

Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only) Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

First Quarter

7:05 pm: The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive. 7:07 pm: Chase Daniel gets the start at quarterback.

Chase Daniel gets the start at quarterback. 7: 14 pm: The Chargers strike first: Chase Daniel hits a wide open Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. The opening drive featured 9 plays, 77 yards and a score.

The Chargers strike first: Chase Daniel hits a wide open Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown. The opening drive featured 9 plays, 77 yards and a score. (Score update): 7-0 Chargers

7-0 Chargers 7:24 pm: Chris Rumph sacks Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing the Rams to punt.

Chris Rumph sacks Bryce Perkins for a 10-yard loss on 3rd down, forcing the Rams to punt. 7:27 pm: Trey Pipkins, who started the game at right tackle over Storm Norton, is still out there for the second offensive series.

Trey Pipkins, who started the game at right tackle over Storm Norton, is still out there for the second offensive series. 7:34 pm: Chris Rumph gets into the backfield again. This time for a 2-yard tackle for loss.

Chris Rumph gets into the backfield again. This time for a 2-yard tackle for loss. 7:39 pm: Storm Norton takes over at right tackle for the Chargers third offensive drive.

Storm Norton takes over at right tackle for the Chargers third offensive drive. 7:41 pm: Chase Daniel is sacked for a 9-yard loss. Bobby Brown beat Will Clapp up the middle, forcing interior pressure.

Chase Daniel is sacked for a 9-yard loss. Bobby Brown beat Will Clapp up the middle, forcing interior pressure. 7:43 pm: Deane Leonard hit the Rams returner before the ball got there, calling for a penalty on the play.

End of first quarter: Chargers 7, Rams 0

Second Quarter

7:48 pm: Bryce Perkins breaks four missed tackles from Chargers defenders for a 9-yard scramble.

Bryce Perkins breaks four missed tackles from Chargers defenders for a 9-yard scramble. 7:48 pm: Rams punch it in on the ground to tie things up with a goal line touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 47-yard drive.

Rams punch it in on the ground to tie things up with a goal line touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 47-yard drive. (Score update): Tied up at 7-7

Tied up at 7-7 8:02 pm: Looks like Zion Johnson's night is over. Brenden Jaimes replaces him at right guard.

Looks like Zion Johnson's night is over. Brenden Jaimes replaces him at right guard. 8:08 pm: Rams connect on a 60-yard touchdown throw and run. Deane Leonard and JT Woods with busted coverage on the play that sprung the big gain.

Rams connect on a 60-yard touchdown throw and run. Deane Leonard and JT Woods with busted coverage on the play that sprung the big gain. (Score update): Rams up 14-7

Rams up 14-7 8:12 pm: Chase Daniel takes off up the middle with daylight to run, picking up 22 yards.

Chase Daniel takes off up the middle with daylight to run, picking up 22 yards. 8:20 pm: Chase Daniel hits Michael Bandy for a 16-yard score, capping off a 10-play, 72-yard drive.

Chase Daniel hits Michael Bandy for a 16-yard score, capping off a 10-play, 72-yard drive. (Score update): Tied up at 14-14

Halftime: 14-14

Third Quarter

8:45 pm: JT Woods intercepts Bryce Perkins' pass in the zone, but it's negated by a pass interference call.

JT Woods intercepts Bryce Perkins' pass in the zone, but it's negated by a pass interference call. 8:52 pm: Deane Leonard gets called for pass interference, giving the Rams a first down from the 1-yard line. Next play, Bryce Perkins gets to the edge, running it in for a touchdown.

Deane Leonard gets called for pass interference, giving the Rams a first down from the 1-yard line. Next play, Bryce Perkins gets to the edge, running it in for a touchdown. 8:54 pm: Rams convert on a two-point conversion.

Rams convert on a two-point conversion. (Score update): Rams up 22-14

Rams up 22-14 8:56 pm: Easton Stick comes in for Chase Daniel at quarterback.

End of third quarter: Rams 22, Chargers 14

Fourth Quarter

9: 11 pm: Easton Stick marches in for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper.

Easton Stick marches in for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper. 9:18 pm: Chargers convert on the two-point conversation, hitting Hunter Kampmoyer in the flat to tie the game.

Chargers convert on the two-point conversation, hitting Hunter Kampmoyer in the flat to tie the game. (Score update): Tied up at 22-22

Tied up at 22-22 9:26 pm: Halfway through the fourth quarter and the Chargers commit their eighth penalty of the night for 110 yards.

Halfway through the fourth quarter and the Chargers commit their eighth penalty of the night for 110 yards. 9:32 pm: Bryce Perkins hits Lance McCutcheon for an 11-yard touchdown. Rams pull ahead of the Chargers with 6:11 left.

Bryce Perkins hits Lance McCutcheon for an 11-yard touchdown. Rams pull ahead of the Chargers with 6:11 left. (Score update): Rams up 29-22

Rams up 29-22 9:50 pm: Easton Stick's pass intended to Michael Bandy gets intercepted.

Final

Final score: Rams 29, Chargers 22

