Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert Breaks Record and Gets the Victory Against Broncos

The Chargers rookie quarterback has performed at a high level in the three game win streak.

The Chargers have a special player at the quarterback position. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has grown before the team's eyes this season. The Chargers are on a three-game win streak, and the way the team has won only means that much more for the development of the rookie quarterback.

Herbert came into Sunday's game against the Broncos needing one touchdown to pass Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for most in a rookie season.

In the second quarter, the former Oregon Duck drove his offense 73 yards in nine plays to finish off the drive with a pass to running back Austin Ekeler, who turned what was possibly a five-yard catch into a nine-yard touchdown and the record-breaker.

"Just running off the sideline after celebrating with those guys," said Herbert. "I think someone mentioned it to me. So pretty cool statistic. Just glad we got the win today."

19-16 and a W in the win column is all Herbert cares about, but this meant something more.

The Chargers have put together a three-game win streak since the 45-0 debacle against the New England Patriots. Herbert threw two interceptions, and nothing went right on either side of the football.

They continued to fight.

"I know that in that locker room, no one's going to give up," said Herbert. "No one gave up on us. When we bought some close games, and everyone believes in this in this team."

In the last three weeks, receiver Keenan Allen has been dealing with multiple injuries that have slowed him down. He didn't play on Sunday for the first time since 2016.

"Anytime you're down those guys, it's going to be tough, but thankfully, we had some guys that will do it big time," explained Herbert. "Tyron Johnson had another good week. Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton those guys have stepped up big these past couple of weeks. So props those guys as well."

Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton have stepped up during this three-week win streak. Williams missed the Atlanta game, while Allen missed Sunday's game. Both were decoys for the Raiders game in Las Vegas last Thursday, according to head coach Anthony Lynn.

Not having those two receivers consistently in the lineup has helped Herbert spread the ball around to different playmakers.

Along with missing Allen, he also didn't have tight end Hunter Henry, due to being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"So that tight end room, they've got some special talent," said Herbert. "As tough as it is without Hunter; Stephen (Anderson) and (Donald) Parham stepped up big time today."

Donald Parham had shown glimpses of what he could do, and on Sunday, he had two catches for 47 yards. He was outrunning his defender. Fellow tight end Stephen Anderson made a nice grab towards the end of the third quarter near the sideline, which he got past several defenders and turned a small gain into a 23-yard reception. Anderson finished with four catches for 48-yards.

These last three games have been significant for Herbert for one reason; his late gameplay. During the season, the Chargers seemed to blow a lot of late-game leads or didn't finish off games.

In the game against the Falcons, Herbert led his team to a game-winning field goal.

The following week against the Raiders, he led them to an overtime touchdown to win the game.

On Sunday, they had given up the lead, and the game was tied at 16. Herbert drove the team to Denver's 19-yard line to set up a game-winning field goal by Michael Badgley.

"I think it means a bunch to our team," said Herbert.

Herbert needed to see the ball go in late in games.

He had to learn from the late-game interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had to learn to lead Mike Williams in overtime against the New Orleans Saints and not throw behind him. He had to learn from the 21-point blown lead against these Broncos earlier in the season.

"I think experience is the greatest teacher, and as tough as that stretch was, I think we got better from it," said Herbert. "We learn from it, and kind of like we're saying, I think we've played some pretty good football over these three past weeks."

His head coach was impressed by his performance on Sunday.

"I'm glad we have young man, you know, he works his tail off," said Lynn. "He listens. He goes out, and he tries to execute the game plan the best he can. I give him all the credit in the world. I mean, his position coach (Pep Hamilton) and (Offensive coordinator) Shane (Steichen) they've done a good job with him. So, I'm pleased with his performance."

As the season winds down, there are still several questions heading into the offseason. No matter what happens, the Chargers have a franchise quarterback that is only barely tapping into his powers.

"We believe in the coaching staff. We believe in the players in that locker room," said Herbert. "Whether it's practice or games, people are going to show up and give us their best effort. I am so honored to be a part of this locker room and this team as well."