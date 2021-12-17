Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and S Derwin James active for TNF vs. Chiefs

The Chargers had two big question marks when it pertained to their injury report. Safety Derwin James was nursing a hamstring injury while running back Austin Ekeler had an ankle injury.

Both are active against the Kansas City Chiefs.

James felt discomfort after practice last Friday, then it felt sore Saturday, so the Chargers sat him on Sunday against the Giants. He was able to get some extra day's rest. This short week he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

He went through his pregame warm-up. He then walked over to head coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco, head trainer Damon Mitchell, and secondary coach Derrick Ansley to give them the thumbs up.

Ekeler hurt his ankle during the third quarter of last week's game against the Giants. It was heavily taped, but he never returned to the game. On Wednesday, he was a limited participant in practice.

He didn't come out of the tunnel until it was time to warm up with the team.

Both players will be needed against their biggest game of the year. They face a high-powered Kansas City team that can control the game with their offense or defense.

Ekeler has been a big part of the Chargers offense, scoring 16 touchdowns and having over 1,200 yards combined.

James is obviously the leader of the defense and the signal-caller. They need him back there covering the tight end, rushing the quarterback, and doing everything he does for the defense.

The Chargers have a better chance against the Chiefs, with them active. They did not suit up cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. who is recovering from his second concussion. He has missed four games in a row.