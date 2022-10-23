Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 matchup are inactive?

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), running back Joshua Kelley (knee), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (concussion). Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) were listed as questionable.

The Seahawks had six players receive a game designation on the final injury report. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) was ruled out. Cornerback Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) were listed as doubtful. Cornerback Sidney Jones (groin) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) were listed as questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Seahawks have released which players will be inactive for the Week 7 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • WR Joshua Palmer
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • S JT Woods
  • TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • DL Christian Covington

*WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is active.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Seahawks Game Day Betting Odds: Week 7 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos n the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Game Prediction

Seahawks inactives

  • WR Penny Hart
  • CB Artie Burns
  • CB Sidney Jones
  • S Teez Tabor
  • RG Gabe Jackson

*WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is active.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers vs. Seahawks Game Day Betting Odds: Week 7 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos n the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers WR Keenan Allen Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 7 vs. Seahawks

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs onto the field during player introductions before the game against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Win Fourth Straight Game in Week 7 vs. Seahawks

By Charger Report Staff
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel