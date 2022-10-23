Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), running back Joshua Kelley (knee), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (concussion). Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) were listed as questionable.

The Seahawks had six players receive a game designation on the final injury report. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) was ruled out. Cornerback Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) were listed as doubtful. Cornerback Sidney Jones (groin) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) were listed as questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Seahawks have released which players will be inactive for the Week 7 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

WR Joshua Palmer

K Dustin Hopkins

S JT Woods

TE Donald Parham Jr.

DL Christian Covington

*WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is active.

Seahawks inactives

WR Penny Hart

CB Artie Burns

CB Sidney Jones

S Teez Tabor

RG Gabe Jackson

*WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is active.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.