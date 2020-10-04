Chargers Self-Inflicting Mistakes Cost Them Against Brady and the Bucs

It happened again. The Chargers (1-3) were going into halftime with a 24-7 lead over Tampa Bay (3-1) and feeling good about themselves.

The Chargers defense had just held the Buccaneers offense scoreless for the fifth time in a row after the opening drive Tom Brady to Cameron Brate touchdown. To this point, the Bucs offense was not functioning correctly. Maybe they missed receiver Chris Godwin who was out with an injury. Perhaps the Chargers defense was rattling Brady.

The Bucs punted it back, and there were 50 seconds left on the clock and 91 yards to go.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media after the game he thought the Bolts would kneel it and take it into halftime because they would get the ball back in the second half.

Then it happened.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert hands the ball off to fellow rookie Joshua Kelley, and they fumble the football. A play Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn called "inexcusable." The Bucs recover it at the Chargers six yard-line. On third down and goal, Brady found receiver Mike Evans open in the end one to cut the halftime lead to 24-14.

"We called a trap play, and Ndamukong Suh made a great play on the running back and unfortunately popped out, and they kind of capitalize on our mistakes," explained Herbert.

After that mistake, the Bucs offense woke up.

On the next three offensive snaps, Brady threw three touchdowns to three different receivers. He threw five total touchdowns in the game.

"We had some busted assignments," said Lynn. "Guys gave up some explosive plays, and our defense was holding him down. We come out the second half, and for whatever reason, we had some assignment mistakes."

Self-inflicting mistakes have cost the Chargers the last three weeks.

"We had a chance to win," said Lynn. "You go out there and get your butt kicked sometimes that happens, but in these games, we had a chance to win these games."

They held the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in check until one turnover cost them momentum. They had three turnovers against the Carolina Panthers that cost them points and the victory. Against the Bucs, that fumble changed the mood of the offense going into halftime.

The Chargers gave up a 17-point lead on Sunday and let Brady get loose. Bucs receivers Mike Evans hurt his ankle at the beginning of the game and looked like he was hobbling at one point and still did damage. He had seven catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.

The play Evans hurt the Chargers defense the most was on second down and 20 from their 45-yard line. Brady throws one up to Evans, and cornerback Casey Hayward was turned around and couldn't locate the ball, which Evans did for the 48-yard reception. The Bucs finished it off with a touchdown.

The Bolts defense held Tampa Bay to a field goal, and the rookie Justin Herbert had a chance to potentially tie it up. He snapped it, threw it, and let it get away from him to which cornerback Carlton Davis made him pay.

Brady kneeled it, and the Bolts have now dropped three games in a row.

"We got to figure out ways to stop beating ourselves, and when we get people on the ropes, we got to knock 'em out," explained Lynn. "We got to learn that from this first quarter we have 3/4 of football left—12 more games. We got a lot of football left, so no one's getting head down. No one's backing down. I know they will bounce back. This group is really resilient. Coaching staff is as well."

First-time dressers make plays.

Two of Justin Herbert's touchdowns came from two players who dressed for their first this Sunday. First, on the opening drive for the Bolts, Herbert dropped back and hit Tyron Johnson for the 53-yard touchdown. That was his first NFL catch. Every offensive player came up and celebrated with Johnson.

"For my expectations, that was what I was supposed to do," said Johnson. "I waited all my life for that moment."

Two offensive drives later, the Bolts offense moved the ball up to the Tampa Bay 19-yard line, despite starting from their three-yard line. Herbert threw to his left to tight end Donald Parham who caught the ball with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting all over him and scored the touchdown. That was a first for Parham as well.

"It was great," said the tight end. "Coming from this community. Came from just down the road being from Polk County, so it was a blessing that I was able to do it back here."

He was signed in the offseason by the Chargers from the XFL. Both Johnson and Parham had a lot of playing time in training camp with Herbert, so there was a familiarity there.

"We knew the young guys were going to have to step up," said Lynn. "We even flexed up Tyron Johnson from the practice squad and Jalen Guyton he's been making a play every single week. Those young guys there on the com they're big, they can run. exactly what we need, and I thought they stepped up today and did a decent job."

Ekeler goes down

Toward the end of the first quarter, running back Austin Ekeler took the handoff and was tackled down by the Bucs, but he didn't get up. He needed to be helped into the cart to take him off the field, and he never returned.

The Chargers called it a hamstring injury.

"I'm not sure how bad it is, but it looked pretty bad," said Lynn after the game.

It didn't look good, and with the losing streak, the Bolts can't afford to lose their starting running back.