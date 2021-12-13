Young players step up for Chargers with the absence of Allen and Derwin

The team needed guys to step up on Sunday on both sides of the football.

The Chargers came into Sunday's game knowing that wide receiver Keenan Allen was not going to play due to him being on the COVID list since last Monday. They also decided not to play safety Derwin James on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Down two superstars, the Chargers were going to ask a lot of their younger players.

It was receivers Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, and Josh Palmer for the offense. The defense needed Nasir Adderley and Trey Marshall.

When Williams is a consistent factor in the offense, the Chargers win, it is simple as that, so they featured him from the start with a 15-yard reception on the first snap. On the second drive, Herbert faced a third-and-eight on the 12-yard line of the Giants, he found Palmer on a nice out route, and he would score his second touchdown of the season.

"It was fun," Palmer said. "It was it was a great game."

Later, the Chargers faced a third-and-four, Herbert found Williams on a drag route and turned it into a 25-yard gain. That would help set up a Dustin Hopkins 27-yard field goal to improve their lead 17-7.

"I just felt like there was some really good performances on the outside today between Mike Jalen, Josh, we were able to spread the football around, and Justin was extremely accurate," head coach Brandon Staley said.

It was Guyton who would have the biggest play of the day. It came towards the end of the second quarter when Herbert threw a 59-yard missile to him as the quarterback took a big hit. It came right into his hands for the touchdown.

"That's a howitzer of an arm," Guyton said.

That was Guyton's third touchdown of 50-plus yard touchdown since last season, which is tied for second in the NFL in that span.

Staley was asked about his quarterback.

"He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy, and that's a pretty good indicator that you wouldn't something witnessing something rare," Staley said.

When it comes to the defense, Adderley had six tackles on Sunday, but it was what he and Marshall were able to do. They held it down without James.

The Giants have a trio of receivers that make their offense dangerous in Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. The Chargers secondary held them to four catches for 42 yards, with Slayton going catch less.

"Vato [CB Michael Davis] rose to the occasion," Staley said. "[CB] Chris Harris [Jr.] came back and really gave us a lift today with his experience. Then, T.C. [CB Tevaughn Campbell] is playing well."

The secondary was in sync besides a small 60-yard Kyle Rudolph catch and run hiccup.

They must now turn their attention to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Injury roundup

The Chargers didn't have Allen on Sunday, but will the team have him on Thursday night?

"Yes, I think so, barring a setback," Staley said.

The Chargers head coach also said that the team decided to hold back James after coming in with a sore hamstring on Saturday.

"I'm glad that we were able to play like we did without him today, and he did a heck of a job for us on the sideline coaching," Staley said.

He did give an update for James playing next Thursday.

"Hoping for a good recovery here and, hopefully, we can get him back Thursday night," Staley said.

The only noticeable injury during the game was when running back Austin Ekeler hurt his ankle in the third quarterback after being tackled by Dexter Lawrence. He laid on the ground but then was able to walk off.

He went to the trainer's table to get heavily taped up on his left ankle. He tried to test it out, but he never returned.

"Austin is doing fine," Staley said. "He plays pro tailback, so those types of things happen. He would've been able to go back into the game. Just sore."

All three players will be monitored closely, especially because of how valuable they are to the team. It doesn't help that they have a short week, but the team has to be ready regardless.