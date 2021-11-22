Chargers inch out 4th quarter shootout against the Steelers

The Chargers shouldn't have won that game. They blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers wouldn't have won that game in the past, but they did. They held on to win 41-37 and improve to 6-4 on the year.

It was a nationally televised game where all of America could say, "there go the same old Chargers." In theory, they are right. The Chargers have found many ways to lose, whether a 24-0 lead to Peyton Manning's Broncos in 2012 or even a 17-point lead to the New Orleans Saints last season.

"We had created that room that we've been searching for to play that type of game," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. "Then, things kind of unfolded the way they did. It got tight again, which has happened before, and we had our best stuff at the end when we followed that interception with a touchdown in the turkey-hole. Then, you finish it out by closing it out on defense with two big sacks. Closing it out like that, there's no better feeling like that, as a team, knowing that you had what it took."

On Sunday night against the Steelers, the Chargers came out fast after a 14-yard rushing and 10-yard reception touchdown by Austin Ekeler. They led 17-10 going into halftime.

The offense drove up the field after halftime on six plays they finished it off with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Ekeler. A hat trick for the running back.

After being up 27-10, Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal to cut the lead to two touchdowns.

The Chargers offense goes three and out, so Ty Long came out to punt. He was blocked by Miles Killebrew, and the ball went out on the three-yard line.

This is where it started.

The Steelers faced a fourth-and-goal at the five, so Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass to Chase Claypool that was popped up and intercepted by Nasir Adderley. The flag came flying out. It was pass interference by cornerback Tevaughn Campbell that gave the visiting team a first and goal, which running back Najee Harris scored an over-the-pile touchdown.

The Chargers held a seven-point lead.

They had a third-and-five on Pittsburgh's 47-yard line when Herbert decided to take off running for 36 of his 90 yards. It was finished off by an Ekeler five-yard rushing touchdown, which was number four on the night to make it a 14-point lead again.

Pittsburgh answered on a nine-play drive finished off by a Big Ben five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron to bring it within seven.

Two plays later, Herbert threw a pass that Cam Heyward popped up, and cornerback Cam Sutton intercepted it and got it to the 11-yard line. Two plays later, Big Ben hit tight end Pat Freiermuth on a screen pass, and we walked into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

It was a tied-ball game.

The Chargers turned it over on downs after a failed fourth-and-one in which they handed it off to Ekeler instead of Herbert trying to sneak it. The Chargers defense held on and only allowed a Boswell 45-yard field goal.

Pittsburgh took the first lead since the opening drive in which they led 3-0, and the "terrible towels" waived as the momentum had shifted.

Herbert stood tall on a first down on his own 47 as he delivered a missile to receiver Mike Williams, who outran Tre Norwood 53-yards for the touchdown. They re-took the lead.

"We called an out route to Keenan, and obviously the corners were playing a lot of cover 2," Williams explained. "The corners was cutting the flat real hard. Justin told me to be ready. He gave me an opportunity to make a play, and I felt like nobody was going to stop me from getting into the endzone."

It was the defense that needed to hold it down the way they did against Cleveland in week five on the final drive. They started with two straight sacks, one by Kyler Fackrell and then Joey Bosa, to give them a third-and 29. Big Ben and the offense couldn't convert and turned it over on downs.

"I feel like we finished as a team," Chargers safety Derwin James said. "It didn't always go as we scripted it, but we battled back. They got some momentum, and we put the fire out. We got the job done. We got the win."

Herbert kneeled it three times to end the game.

"It's a step in the right direction," Ekeler said. "It takes a few steps in the right direction to continue to get wins to get enough wins to get to the playoffs at the end. So, we got to continue to keep the right step in those directions and continue to make plays and continue to just be consistent like that. Regardless, win or lose, like, if we play consistently like that, it's going to be hard for people to beat us."

The Chargers blew a 14-point lead and were able to hold on in the end. This season they have won five games on come from behind in the fourth quarter. Last season, they blew five double-digit leads. They are starting to win these games.

"Coach Staley immediately as soon as he was hired here, he built relationships, and he reached out to guys," Herbert said. "He said this Chargers team, it can't be the same as it's been. We have to be able to win these close games and to have those guys they all believe, and I think it all starts with that."