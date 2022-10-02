Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Texans Week 4
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Texans Week 4 matchup.
This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers at Texans Week 4 game at NRG Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT
- Location: NRG Stadium
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Otito Ogbonnia
- Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, DL Michael Dwumfour, DL Demone Harris
First Quarter
*Updates will come following kickoff.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
More from Charger Report
- Chargers at Texans Week 4 Inactives
- Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4
- Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction
- Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.