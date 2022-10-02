Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Texans Week 4

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Texans Week 4 matchup.

This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers at Texans Week 4 game at NRG Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Location: NRG Stadium
  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Otito Ogbonnia
  • Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, DL Michael Dwumfour, DL Demone Harris

First Quarter

*Updates will come following kickoff.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

