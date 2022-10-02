Skip to main content

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Texans Week 4 game are inactive?

The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, and listed center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. as questionable. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon the expectation was for Donald to be held out for one more week in wake of his hamstring injury, but that he anticipated Linsley would play despite still dealing with a knee injury.

The Texans' Friday injury report designated offensive lineman Austin Deculus and tight end Brevin Jordan out for Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, they had four players considered questionable, including tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Texans have released which players will be inactive for the Week 4 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • WR Keenan Allen
  • S JT Woods
  • RB Isaiah Spiller
  • TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • DL Otito Ogbonnia
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) defends during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction

Texans inactives

  • TE Pharaoh Brown
  • OL Austin Deculus
  • TE Brevin Jordan
  • DB Isaac Yiadom
  • LB Jake Hansen
  • DL Michael Dwumfour
  • DL Demone Harris

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

