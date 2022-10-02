Chargers at Texans Week 4 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, and listed center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. as questionable. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon the expectation was for Donald to be held out for one more week in wake of his hamstring injury, but that he anticipated Linsley would play despite still dealing with a knee injury.

The Texans' Friday injury report designated offensive lineman Austin Deculus and tight end Brevin Jordan out for Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, they had four players considered questionable, including tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Texans have released which players will be inactive for the Week 4 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

WR Keenan Allen

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

TE Donald Parham Jr.

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Texans inactives

TE Pharaoh Brown

OL Austin Deculus

TE Brevin Jordan

DB Isaac Yiadom

LB Jake Hansen

DL Michael Dwumfour

DL Demone Harris

