Chargers at Texans Week 4 Inactives
The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, and listed center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. as questionable. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon the expectation was for Donald to be held out for one more week in wake of his hamstring injury, but that he anticipated Linsley would play despite still dealing with a knee injury.
The Texans' Friday injury report designated offensive lineman Austin Deculus and tight end Brevin Jordan out for Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, they had four players considered questionable, including tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Isaac Yiadom.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Texans have released which players will be inactive for the Week 4 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- WR Keenan Allen
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- TE Donald Parham Jr.
- DL Otito Ogbonnia
Texans inactives
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- OL Austin Deculus
- TE Brevin Jordan
- DB Isaac Yiadom
- LB Jake Hansen
- DL Michael Dwumfour
- DL Demone Harris
