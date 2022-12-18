Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Inactives
The final injury report ruled Chargers safety Derwin James (quad) as doubtful, indicating he's likely to miss his second consecutive game. However, cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were deemed questionable for the Week 15 showdown.
For the Titans, they ruled out seven players on Friday. Outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), wide receiver C.J. Board (ribs), wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (knee) will all miss the game as a result of injury.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Titans have released which players will be inactive for the Week 15 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- S Derwin James Jr.
- RB Sony Michel
- S JT Woods
- T Storm Norton
- WR Michael Bandy
- DL Christopher Hinton
*The Chargers get back three starters for today’s game: CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and RT Trey Pipkins
Titans inactives
- WR Treylon Burks
- CB Kristian Fulton
- CB Tre Avery
- S Amani Hooker
- G Jordan Roos
- DT Teair Tart
- DL Denico Autry
