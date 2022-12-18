Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup are inactive?

The final injury report ruled Chargers safety Derwin James (quad) as doubtful, indicating he's likely to miss his second consecutive game. However, cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were deemed questionable for the Week 15 showdown.

For the Titans, they ruled out seven players on Friday. Outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), wide receiver C.J. Board (ribs), wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (knee) will all miss the game as a result of injury.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Titans have released which players will be inactive for the Week 15 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

S Derwin James Jr.

RB Sony Michel

S JT Woods

T Storm Norton

WR Michael Bandy

DL Christopher Hinton

*The Chargers get back three starters for today’s game: CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and RT Trey Pipkins

Titans inactives

WR Treylon Burks

CB Kristian Fulton

CB Tre Avery

S Amani Hooker

G Jordan Roos

DT Teair Tart

DL Denico Autry

