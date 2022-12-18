Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.
Second Quarter
- 2:23 pm: Keenan Allen can't hang onto a deep pass from Justin Herbert on third down. Chargers punt.
- 2:20 pm: Chargers are now 2-for-2 on fourth down attempts today.
- 2:16 pm: Austin Ekeler is back in for the Chargers.
- Score Update: Chargers 7, Titans 7
- 2:13 pm: Titans go wildcat. Derrick Henry takes it up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown run. All 63 yards on the Titans' drive were accounted for by Henry.
- 2:09 pm: Derrick Henry rips off a 37-yard catch-and-run, which is good for the Titans biggest play of the game thus far.
- 2:05 pm: The Chargers go three-and-out. Ryan Tannehill comes back in for the Titans after missing Tennessee’s last offensive series with an ankle injury.
First Quarter
- 1:50 pm: Rookie QB Malik Willis has entered the game for the Titans.
- 1:49 pm: The Chargers’ 14-play touchdown drive was the team’s 28th scoring drive this season with 10 or more plays, the most in the NFL.
- Score Update: Chargers 7, Titans 0
- 1:45 pm: Joshua Kelley touchdown. The Chargers get on the board first, capping off a 14-play drive.
- 1:39 pm: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to return.
- 1:36 pm: Chargers go for it on fourth-and-two, and convert on a 4-yard pickup by Keenan Allen.
- 1:34 pm: Justin Herbert gets sacked by Jeffery Simmons. The Titans have struggled to create pressure in recent weeks, but have done so early on here.
- 1:30 pm: Ryan Tannehill is down on the field after being brought down by Khalil Mack. It looked like he got his ankle twisted. Titans go three-and-out on the opening drive.
- 1:25 pm: The Chargers win the toss and defer to the second half.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Christopher Hinton
- Titans: WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Tre Avery, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos, DT Teair Tart, DL Denico Autry
