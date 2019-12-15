Chargers
How to Watch and Game Center: Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers will try to win their second consecutive game as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. The game kicks off Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS.

---------------------------------

---------------------------------

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000

Records: Vikings 9-4, 8-7-1 in 2018; Chargers 5-8, 12-4 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers and Vikings are tied 6-6 in the all-time series. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 3 of 2015. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Trent Green (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

---------------------------------

Pregame reads:

Austin Ekeler worth a multiyear deal to Chargers

Gus Bradley: Vikings have 'a very, very good offense'

Derwin James: Dalvin Cook is 'a dog, he brings it every play'

Michael Davis retains starting job, but Chargers impressed with Brandon Facyson

Drue Tranquill has grown into integral part of Chargers defense

Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis designed a touchdown play for the offense

---------------------------------

