Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8)

The Los Angeles Chargers will try to win their second consecutive game as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. The game kicks off Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS.

---------------------------------

NOTE: Dive into the conversation -- it's easy -- by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button in the right-hand corner.

You can log in with Google, Facebook, or make unique login credentials. No matter how you do it, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your thoughts and reactions with the community.

---------------------------------

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000

Records: Vikings 9-4, 8-7-1 in 2018; Chargers 5-8, 12-4 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers and Vikings are tied 6-6 in the all-time series. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 3 of 2015. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Trent Green (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

---------------------------------

Pregame reads:

Austin Ekeler worth a multiyear deal to Chargers

Gus Bradley: Vikings have 'a very, very good offense'

Derwin James: Dalvin Cook is 'a dog, he brings it every play'

Michael Davis retains starting job, but Chargers impressed with Brandon Facyson

Drue Tranquill has grown into integral part of Chargers defense

Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis designed a touchdown play for the offense

---------------------------------