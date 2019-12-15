Vikings-Chargers Inactives: Adam Thielen Officially Returns from Hamstring Injury

CARSON, Calif. -- After missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will return Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thielen, who led the Vikings in catches (113), receiving yards (1,373), and touchdown receptions (nine) a season ago, provides quarterback Kirk Cousins with a trusted weapon over the middle and along the boundary. Thielen has played 31.2% of his snaps this year in the slot and could see more time there against the Chargers given the absences in their defense.

As expected, cornerback Desmond King will miss Sunday's game for non-injury related reasons. The team officially downgraded King on Saturday and did not provide any additional information about the decision.

But while Los Angeles' secondary won't have King in the fold, cornerback Michael Davis returns from a two-game suspension. The NFL disciplined Davis for violating its substance-abuse policy, forcing Brandon Facyson into a larger role the past two weeks. Earlier in the week, head coach Anthony Lynn said Davis would start against the Vikings, but Facyson's impressive play could result in an increased role.

Check out the full inactive lists for both teams below.

Minnesota Vikings:

· RB Alexander Mattison

· DB Jayron Kearse

· DL Hercules Mata'afa

· OL Dru Samia

· OL Oli Udoh

· OL Aviante Collins

· DT Jalyn Holmes

Los Angeles Chargers:

· QB Easton Stick

· WR Jalen Guyton

· DB Desmond King

· DB Roderic Teamer

· OL Spencer Drango

· OL Trey Pipkins

· DL Sylvester Williams

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH