Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Vikings-Chargers Inactives: Adam Thielen Officially Returns from Hamstring Injury

Jason B. Hirschhorn

CARSON, Calif. -- After missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will return Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thielen, who led the Vikings in catches (113), receiving yards (1,373), and touchdown receptions (nine) a season ago, provides quarterback Kirk Cousins with a trusted weapon over the middle and along the boundary. Thielen has played 31.2% of his snaps this year in the slot and could see more time there against the Chargers given the absences in their defense.

As expected, cornerback Desmond King will miss Sunday's game for non-injury related reasons. The team officially downgraded King on Saturday and did not provide any additional information about the decision.

But while Los Angeles' secondary won't have King in the fold, cornerback Michael Davis returns from a two-game suspension. The NFL disciplined Davis for violating its substance-abuse policy, forcing Brandon Facyson into a larger role the past two weeks. Earlier in the week, head coach Anthony Lynn said Davis would start against the Vikings, but Facyson's impressive play could result in an increased role.

Check out the full inactive lists for both teams below.

Minnesota Vikings:

· RB Alexander Mattison

· DB Jayron Kearse

· DL Hercules Mata'afa

· OL Dru Samia

· OL Oli Udoh

· OL Aviante Collins

· DT Jalyn Holmes

Los Angeles Chargers:

· QB Easton Stick

· WR Jalen Guyton

· DB Desmond King

· DB Roderic Teamer

· OL Spencer Drango

· OL Trey Pipkins

· DL Sylvester Williams

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Log in and join the in-game discussion as for the game-day open thread for Vikings at Chargers.

Chargers Rule Out CB Desmond King for Week 15 vs. Vikings

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers ruled out cornerback Desmond King for Sunday's game against the Vikings for non-injury related reasons.

Austin Ekeler Worth a Multiyear Deal to the Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers know they have something special in Austin Ekeler. Now, the rest of the NFL does as well.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on the Chargers' 2019 rookie class and its growing pains:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Adrian Phillips and Derwin James:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers release their final injury report:…

Gus Bradley: Vikings Have 'A Very, Very Good Offense'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley sees the Vikings as a "great challenge" for his team.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL.com highlights Philip Rivers and Austin Ekeler's big performances against the Jaguars:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on LaDainian Tomlinson's prediction for Melvin Gordon's future

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on why Anthony Lynn should remain Chargers head coach