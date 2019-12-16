Chargers
Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon Combine for Six Turnovers in 39-10 Loss to Vikings

Philip Rivers silenced a lot of his critics after delivering a near-perfect performance during last week's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 38-year-old quarterback completed 72.7% of his passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, good for a career-best passer rating of 154.4.

That stellar outing now looks like a dead-cat bounce rather than an indication of better days ahead for the Chargers' veteran signal-caller.

The Rivers that generated eight turnovers during a three-game stretch in November showed up Sunday. With just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Rivers threw a pop fly to Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Smith easily corralled the ball to set up Minnesota around midfield. If not for a spectacular pick by defensive end Melvin Ingram four plays later, Los Angeles would have fallen behind by as many as nine points.

But Rivers couldn't hold it together before halftime. After pushing the ball into field-goal range with 23 seconds on the clock, the Vikings strip-sacked Rivers and returned the fumble for a touchdown, pushing their lead to 19-10. He would throw two more interceptions during the fourth quarter, his 20th and 21st turnovers on the year.

Though the Chargers continue to stick by Rivers through his issues, his future with the team remains up in the air as the offseason steadily approaches. Rivers has bounced back from bad seasons before -- he delivered a Pro Bowl campaign one year after a bad 2012 -- but his age makes another rebound seem far less likely.

Gordon writes his Chargers epitaph

If the Los Angeles Chargers hadn't made a final determination on Melvin Gordon's future before Sunday, the running back's mistakes against the Minnesota Vikings might well have sealed his fate.

Gordon, who appeared to have rounded into form over his last five games, looked much more like the running back who couldn't reach 40 yards or 4 yards per carry during the month of October. The fifth-year back fumbled twice, losing both to the defense and setting up the Vikings in or near the red zone. Both turnovers resulted in Minnesota scores, helping put the game out of reach for Los Angeles well before the fourth quarter.

The Chargers benched Gordon for much of the second half, giving opportunities to Austin Ekeler and seldom-used backup Justin Jackson. Though Gordon would return late in the game, the team's decision to leave him on the sidelines for a prolonged stretch sent a strong message that the coaching staff has lost trust in the Pro Bowl running back.

With Gordon's contract set to expire this offseason and several other big negotiations on the horizon for the Chargers as well, an extension seems even more unlikely than ever. Gordon still can produce at a high level and should have multiple options come March, but there's little reason to expect his stay in Los Angeles to extend past Week 17.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

