Chargers WR Keenan Allen Breaks More Records on Sunday

The Chargers receiver has been big for the team and is continuing to do it for their rookie quarterback.

The Chargers rewarded receiver Keenan Allen with a big-time contract extension in the offseason for two reasons. One, he deserved it. The second reason is that they needed the receiver to help the team and the development of their young quarterback.

On Sunday's victory to the Atlanta Falcons, Allen broke a record held by Antonio Brown, which is the most receptions in the first 100 career games. Allen passed Brown with 623 and in 99 career games. The former Cal receiver is ahead of Brown, Julio Jones, Anquan Boldin, and Marvin Harrison on that list.

"I'm just trying to stay consistent and available," said Allen.

The receiver has been underrated his whole career. He has the stats to go along with some of the big names but is rarely mentioned.

Allen is a big-time receiver but is also a teacher to the younger receivers. All offseason, receivers like Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton mentioned his name when understanding film and breaking things down.

For years, Allen was the favorite receiver of former quarterback Philip Rivers. He looked 13's way often. Allen had three consecutive seasons of 90 catches or more and a thousand receiving yards or more.

Allen has a rookie quarterback this season and has 90 catches for 923 yards and is tied for career-high eight touchdowns.

"It's extremely different," said Allen. "The young guy tends to have, you know, different favorites. As far as the play call. As far as spots as far as places he likes to throw the ball, or feel he's been doing this so long. He knows exactly where the ball is going to go. So, it's a little different than in that category. He's been balling."

Herbert and Allen didn't have much time during training camp together but have picked up as they go this season. The rookie quarterback has targeted the veteran receiver 133 times this season. Not many rookie quarterbacks have a pro bowl receiver to throw to like Allen.

"Keenan has been huge in our development. There have been times where we face certain coverages, and he tells me, 'I'm going to break it off here. I'm going to run this route. I'm going to inside stem them like this.' He's been super vocal about it. So, we're on the same page, and to have a guy like that, that knows coverages so well. Knows techniques. I think he's one of the best ever do it."

On Sunday, Herbert found Allen nine times, but none was more important than on the opening drive. The Chargers were on the Atlanta 10-yard line when Herbert moved to his right and threw off his back foot to Allen, which resulted in a touchdown.

"I know what Keenan's capable of I've seen it in practice, and I see it in games, and that's one of those looks where you put it high and wide," said Herbert. "Either Keenan's going to come down with it, or no one's going to come down with it, and we gave him a chance to win."

Allen called it "a dime" of a pass. These two have begun to figure each other out.

"It was great," said Allen about Herbert. "The kid has been amazing thus far, and he steps up again today and make some plays, so it's big."

When Allen was drafted in 2013, Rivers was the teacher, and Allen was the student. In his eighth season, Allen has become the teacher, and Herbert is the student.

The Chargers are hoping that this duo can win them more games in the future, but for right now, in a 4-9 season, the team will have to watch the baby steps. Sunday with a late-game victory was definitely a step in the right direction.

"A little bit of confidence," said Allen. "Anytime you get a win is great no matter when it is. We were definitely in need of one and it's going to do some good things for the locker room."

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left the game with a concussion while right guard Trai Turner was evaluated for one, but it was never said if he had one.

· Receiver Mike Williams left the game with a back injury in the first quarter. Allen was in and out at the end of the game with some soreness, but said he was fine.

· Running back Joshua Kelley was a healthy scratch.