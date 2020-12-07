Questions About Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn Job Security Continue to Mount

There were already questions about Anthony Lynn's job security now they will increase after the team's terrible performance.

The loss the Chargers suffered on Sunday at the hands of the New England Patriots was very telling. They lost 45-0. They couldn't do anything on offense, defense and were abysmal on special teams. They now sit at 3-9.

The team has blown leads, lost close games, and haven't executed when needed, but today was different. This was a blowout—the first of the season and the worst in franchise history.

Questions about head coach Anthony Lynn's job security was already put out there, and now it is getting louder.

"That is out of my control. I don't make that decision," said Lynn.

The people who make the decision are owner Dean Spanos and his family.

"I talk to Dean all the time," said Lynn. "That is out of my control, my job status."

What is the mood of the owner during this time?

"He is frustrated as hell, just like I am right now," Lynn explained. "He's very frustrated. When I came here, we felt like the first couple of years getting this thing going in the right direction. Last couple of years, it just hadn't been that way. So, it's my job to get this back on the right track. If I'm here, I will."

That is the big question. Will Spanos bring back Lynn for one more chance? He has the years left on his contract.

The head coach before Lynn was Mike McCoy. He was 27-37 at the end of his fourth year with the team. At this point, Lynn is 29-31. In McCoy's last season, he was never blown out how Lynn was on Sunday against the Patriots.

Lynn was asked point-blank on Sunday if he expects to be the coach on Monday.

"Yes, I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow," said Lynn.

He most likely will be because the Spanos family has rarely fired a coach during the season. The last time they did was Kevin Gilbride in 1998 after he started the season 2-4. June Jones took over for the final ten games of the season.

The Chargers still have four games left this season. They play the Atlanta Falcons at home, then travel to Las Vegas, finish their home season against the Denver Broncos, and finish their regular season in Kansas City. They could easily finish 3-13.

"We signed up to play 16 games, and that's what we expect to do," said Lynn.

Special Teams Dooms Chargers Yet Again

The Chargers have had a lot of mistakes on special teams this season. They have not had the common mistakes like fumbles or missing field goals. They have had issues in almost every area of the special teams spectrum this season.

Today included.

They missed a field goal, allowed a punt return for a touchdown, had 10-men on the field, false start on a punt, had a field goal blocked returned for a touchdown, had a holding on a kickoff return, 12 men on the field for a punt, and allowed a second big return by Gunner Olszewski of 61-yards.

This all happened in one game.

"I do think those 14 points that we gave him on special teams did not help our momentum," said Lynn.

Lynn demoted special teams coach George Stewart a couple of weeks back and has three coaches (including himself) working with the teams. So, what is going on?

"It was unacceptable special teams was the whole operation," said Lynn. "Okay, I made a change in special teams. I got a lot of guys doing different things. Today we had confusion on the field. It was unacceptable."

This has been going on all season. The team has done everything you can basically do on special teams except allowing a kickoff return. It has cost them games.

"It was unacceptable," said Lynn. "Coaches are responsible for that."

The team lost safety Adrian Phillips and fullback Derek Watt in free agency. Both were huge in all areas of special teams. That could be a reason.

Maybe the coaches are putting the right players out there. It is a mystery, especially because it has been going on all season. It will be interesting to see if they can figure out in the last four games of the season.

"I was more so disappointed in myself than them because I'm in charge," said Lynn.