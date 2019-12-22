Chargers
How to Watch and Game Center: Raiders (6-8) at Chargers (5-9)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers will close out their stay at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday when they take on the Oakland Raiders for the final time. The game kicks off at 1:05 a.m. PT on CBS.

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000

Records: Raiders 6-8, 4-12 in 2018; Chargers 5-9, 12-4 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers trail the all-time series 64-54-2. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 10 earlier this season. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Trent Green (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

Pregame reads:

· Chargers to start rookie Trey Pipkins at left tackle if Russell Okung sits

· Despite Pro Bowl snub, Chargers' Austin Ekeler proud of breakout season

· Chargers to avoid Raiders' Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown on Sunday

· Chargers see Raiders as 'big test,' but Derwin James could help avoid repeat of earlier loss

· Philip Rivers acknowledges next two games could be last with Chargers

Chargers to Start Rookie Trey Pipkins at Left Tackle if Russell Okung Sits

The Chargers plan to start rookie Trey Pipkins at left tackle if veteran Russell Okung has to sit with a groin injury.

Melvin Gordon Ready to Send Off Chargers' Temporary Stadium

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon doesn't have many fond memories of playing at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Chargers See Raiders as 'Big Test,' but Derwin James Could Help Avoid Repeat of Earlier Loss

Gus Bradley believes the Raiders remain dangerous without Josh Jacobs and Trent, but Derwin James' presence could help avoid second loss for Chargers.

