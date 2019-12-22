Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Raiders (6-8) at Chargers (5-9)

The Los Angeles Chargers will close out their stay at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday when they take on the Oakland Raiders for the final time. The game kicks off at 1:05 a.m. PT on CBS.

---------------------------------

NOTE: Dive into the conversation -- it's easy -- by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button in the right-hand corner.

You can log in with Google, Facebook, or make unique login credentials. No matter how you do it, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your thoughts and reactions with the community.

---------------------------------

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000

Records: Raiders 6-8, 4-12 in 2018; Chargers 5-9, 12-4 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers trail the all-time series 64-54-2. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 10 earlier this season. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Trent Green (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

---------------------------------

Pregame reads:

· Chargers to start rookie Trey Pipkins at left tackle if Russell Okung sits

· Despite Pro Bowl snub, Chargers' Austin Ekeler proud of breakout season

· Chargers to avoid Raiders' Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown on Sunday

· Chargers see Raiders as 'big test,' but Derwin James could help avoid repeat of earlier loss

· Philip Rivers acknowledges next two games could be last with Chargers

---------------------------------