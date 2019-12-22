Raiders-Chargers Inactives: L.A. Without Okung, Oakland Minus Jacobs

CARSON, Calif. -- Though the Los Angeles Chargers will play Sunday's game without starting left tackle Russell Okung, they catch a break as the Oakland Raiders will not have either running back Josh Jacobs or starting right tackle Trent Brown available.

Okung suffered a groin injury while trying to make a tackle during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Okung left the field immediately following the play and did not return. He also did not participate in practice this week, further limiting his chances of suiting up against the Raiders. Rookie Trey Pipkins, who has just one career start under his belt, will fill in for Okung.

The Raiders already ruled out both players prior to Sunday. Jacobs, who leads as rookies in rushing yards (1,150) and touchdowns runs (seven), will sit out with a shoulder injury. Oakland head coach Jon Gruden hopes that Jacobs will return in time for the team's Week 17 tilt with the Denver Broncos. As for Brown, he landed on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his season.

Check out the full inactive list for both teams below.

Oakland Raiders:

· WR Keelan Doss

· LB Ukeme Eligwe

· QB Mike Glennon

· OL Richie Incognito

· RB Josh Jacobs

· CB Isaiah Johnson

· DL Olsen Pierre

Los Angeles Chargers:

· QB Easton Stick

· RB Justin Jackson

· DB Jaylen Watkins

· DB Roderic Teamer

· OL Spencer Drango

· OL Russell Okung

· DL Sylvester Williams

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH