Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Raiders-Chargers Inactives: L.A. Without Okung, Oakland Minus Jacobs

Jason B. Hirschhorn

CARSON, Calif. -- Though the Los Angeles Chargers will play Sunday's game without starting left tackle Russell Okung, they catch a break as the Oakland Raiders will not have either running back Josh Jacobs or starting right tackle Trent Brown available.

Okung suffered a groin injury while trying to make a tackle during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Okung left the field immediately following the play and did not return. He also did not participate in practice this week, further limiting his chances of suiting up against the Raiders. Rookie Trey Pipkins, who has just one career start under his belt, will fill in for Okung.

The Raiders already ruled out both players prior to Sunday. Jacobs, who leads as rookies in rushing yards (1,150) and touchdowns runs (seven), will sit out with a shoulder injury. Oakland head coach Jon Gruden hopes that Jacobs will return in time for the team's Week 17 tilt with the Denver Broncos. As for Brown, he landed on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his season.

Check out the full inactive list for both teams below.

Oakland Raiders:

· WR Keelan Doss

· LB Ukeme Eligwe

· QB Mike Glennon

· OL Richie Incognito

· RB Josh Jacobs

· CB Isaiah Johnson

· DL Olsen Pierre

Los Angeles Chargers:

· QB Easton Stick

· RB Justin Jackson

· DB Jaylen Watkins

· DB Roderic Teamer

· OL Spencer Drango

· OL Russell Okung

· DL Sylvester Williams

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Raiders (6-8) at Chargers (5-9)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Log in and join the in-game discussion as for the game-day open thread for Raiders at Chargers.

Chargers to Start Rookie Trey Pipkins at Left Tackle if Russell Okung Sits

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers plan to start rookie Trey Pipkins at left tackle if veteran Russell Okung has to sit with a groin injury.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire highlights 16 college prospects playing in bowl games this weekend

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on the Chargers closing the book on their time at Dignity Health Sports Park

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers release their final injury report for Week 16…

Melvin Gordon Ready to Send Off Chargers' Temporary Stadium

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon doesn't have many fond memories of playing at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Chargers See Raiders as 'Big Test,' but Derwin James Could Help Avoid Repeat of Earlier Loss

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Gus Bradley believes the Raiders remain dangerous without Josh Jacobs and Trent, but Derwin James' presence could help avoid second loss for Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register discusses the Chargers' outlook with Joey Bosa and Philip Rivers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire highlights 16 potential draft targets playing in bowl games this weekend

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on whether the Chargers should retain GM Tom Telesco