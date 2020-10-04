Shaquil Barrett Versus Trey Pipkins Will Be a Matchup to Watch

The Chargers (1-2) will take the field on Sunday in their powder blue jersey but will have their work cut out for them in Tampa Bay (2-1). Both teams come into this game with some key injuries on the offensive side of the football.

The Chargers will be without receiver Mike Williams, right guard Trai Turner, and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. The Bucs will be without receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, and possibly receiver Scotty Miller, who is questionable going into the game.

The Bolts are coming into the game as an underdog, especially with the offensive line's injuries. Some key matchups will dictate the way the game will go on Sunday.

1. Shaquil Barrett vs. Trey Pipkins

The Chargers offensive line had two good weeks to start the season, but last week with both Bulaga and Turner missing, let the Carolina Panthers get consistent pressure on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. On Sunday, right tackle Trey Pipkins will have to face the 2019 sack leader Shaquil Barrett. He has been pressuring the quarterback consistently and is coming off his best game of the season against the Denver Broncos, sacking the quarterback twice and adding a safety. The Bolts have liked Pipkins' progress so far in his second season, so this matchup will be critical, especially if the offense wants Herbert to move the ball.

2. Joey Bosa versus Tristan Wirfs

The rookie right tackle was a huge get for the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He will be asked to keep Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa off veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Bosa has a sack in each of the three games this season and has been generating pressure consistently this season. There are two ways a team can beat Brady, and they are getting constant pressure on him or keep him off the field with the offense. The Chargers are down defensive end Melvin Ingram, so the pass rush falls on Bosa. He will look to disrupt Brady's rhythm and already has one career sack on him.

3. Mike Evans vs. the Bolts secondary; Keenan Allen vs. Bucs defense

Both offensive squads are missing their second receiver. Both Williams and Godwin add a lot to their offense and will be missed. So, will the Chargers decide to double team Evans not to let him beat them? Evans is a big-time receiver and is still finding his rhythm with Brady. So far this season, he has ten receptions for 108 yards and four touchdowns. When it comes to the end zone, Brady looks number 13's way. Now for the receiver who wears 13 on the other side, what will the Bucs do with him? The Chargers receivers not named Allen and Williams haven't stepped up for the team. Anthony Lynn said he needs them to step up this weekend without Williams. Expect the Bucs to double Allen and have the rest of the offense try to beat them.