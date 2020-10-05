The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to Tampa Bay

The Chargers (1-3) are officially on a three-game losing streak after their 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday. It was the first game this season where the offense looked smooth, and they scored more than two touchdowns.



The Bolts are now 3-12 in one-score games since 2019. They have struggled at times on both sides of the football in the first four games of the season.



Head coach Anthony Lynn said after the game that the team has played bad football in the first quarter of the season, but that they still have three more quarters to correct their wrongs.





The good- rookie quarterback Justin Herbert



Herbert has shown glimpses of what he could be for the Bolts in all three of his starts this season. He made some incredible throws on Sunday, like the 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson in the first quarter. In the second quarter, He threw up a nice pass to his big tight end Donald Parham for the 19-yard score. At the end of the third quarter, Herbert is driven back on third down and throws it to Jalen Guyton, who took off for 72 yards for the touchdown. Herbert finished the game 20/25 for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He had a good showing on Sunday.





The bad- defensive play in the second half



The Chargers defense had a very good first half in Tampa Bay but cooled off in the second half when Tom Brady caught fire. He threw for three consecutive touchdowns coming out of the locker room. Brady was getting pressured consistently in the first half, but it seems like in the second half, they couldn’t get after the 43-year old quarterback. Brady was able to hit nine different receivers with passes and five different receivers with a touchdown pass. He showed what has made him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was down 17 points and was able to bring the Bucs back to win their third game in a row. That also gave Brady his tenth victory over the Chargers all-time.





The ugly- turnovers



This is the area that Lynn keeps stressing that winning the turnover battle wins games. This season, his Chargers are 1-3 when they lose the turnover battle, and that is their actual record this season. This doesn’t please Lynn at all. He wants his team to win the turnover battle because that wins football games. The turnover that was costly for the Chargers happened at the end of the second quarter when Herbert handed the ball off to Joshua Kelley and the ball was fumbled then picked up by Tampa Bay. The Bucs capitalized, scoring a touchdown before the half, cutting the Bolts lead to 24-14 going into the half. They came out in the second, and Brady scored three straight touchdowns. Towards the end of the game, the Bucs took the 38-31 lead, and the rookie quarterback had a chance to tie the game, but his pass sailed and was picked off by Carlton Davis. Lynn wants the team to stop turning the ball over and create more turnovers.