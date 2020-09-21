The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to the Chiefs

The Chargers (1-1) lost their home opener at SoFi Stadium to the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0).

There were some positives to the game like rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense's passing attack.

Here is the good, bad, and ugly from the game.

The good: The defense.

The Chargers defense got after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense for the first three-quarters of the game. They were swarming whoever had the ball and had tight coverage. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa got his first career sack on Mahomes in the third quarter. The Bolts forced Tommy Townsend to punt the ball five times, which is rarely ever seen in a Patrick Mahomes led offense. After three quarters, Mahomes had completed 13 passes out of 27 for 126 yards and one touchdown. His team was losing 17-9.

The bad: the fourth/OT defense

It seems like when the fourth quarter comes along, something snaps in Mahomes, as it did today. In the fourth quarter, he dropped back and threw a laser to Tyreek Hill, who went untouched after falling into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown. The Chiefs go for two, and Mahomes completes it to receiver Mecole Hardman. The quarterback ran around, fired up that the game was tied. The Chargers answered with a field goal. The Chiefs tie it up to go into overtime. Mahomes brings his team to the 39-yard line where Harrison Butker hits the game-winner. He had 176 yards throwing and one touchdown in the final quarter and overtime. Mahomes also picked up a lot of first downs with his legs on crucial third downs. The defense needed to do a better job of clamping down on Mahomes ability to run for first downs, but the quarterback got the better of them.

The ugly: decision making.

There were some bad decisions made in the game. Towards the end of the third quarter, Justin Herbert went to his left and saw receiver Keenan Allen heading towards the end zone. Instead of running for the first down, the rookie threw it across his body to Allen, and it ended up being intercepted. Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen made some questionable calls towards the end of the game. For instance, on the final drive of regulation, the offense has the ball at the four-yard line, and the offense calls two straight runs for rookie Joshua Kelley. Instead, they should have used the rookie quarterback and tried to have him score the touchdown. In overtime, the Bolts received the ball. To start it off, they came out with a screen pass to Allen for one yard, Ekeler run for two yards, and a third-down reception to Mike Williams that was a yard short. The first two plays should have been more creative and worked towards the quarterback's strengths. Lynn considered going for it on fourth and one but decided to trust his defense.

The Chargers need to do a better job of being more creative on offense like they were for the first three quarters plus change of the game. Decision making at the end of games is what wins and loses games. They need to do better.

Injured Bolts