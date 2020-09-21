ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Charger Report+

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to the Chiefs

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers (1-1) lost their home opener at SoFi Stadium to the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0).

There were some positives to the game like rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense's passing attack.

Here is the good, bad, and ugly from the game.

The good: The defense.

The Chargers defense got after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense for the first three-quarters of the game. They were swarming whoever had the ball and had tight coverage. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa got his first career sack on Mahomes in the third quarter. The Bolts forced Tommy Townsend to punt the ball five times, which is rarely ever seen in a Patrick Mahomes led offense. After three quarters, Mahomes had completed 13 passes out of 27 for 126 yards and one touchdown. His team was losing 17-9.

The bad: the fourth/OT defense

It seems like when the fourth quarter comes along, something snaps in Mahomes, as it did today. In the fourth quarter, he dropped back and threw a laser to Tyreek Hill, who went untouched after falling into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown. The Chiefs go for two, and Mahomes completes it to receiver Mecole Hardman. The quarterback ran around, fired up that the game was tied. The Chargers answered with a field goal. The Chiefs tie it up to go into overtime. Mahomes brings his team to the 39-yard line where Harrison Butker hits the game-winner. He had 176 yards throwing and one touchdown in the final quarter and overtime. Mahomes also picked up a lot of first downs with his legs on crucial third downs. The defense needed to do a better job of clamping down on Mahomes ability to run for first downs, but the quarterback got the better of them.

The ugly: decision making.

There were some bad decisions made in the game. Towards the end of the third quarter, Justin Herbert went to his left and saw receiver Keenan Allen heading towards the end zone. Instead of running for the first down, the rookie threw it across his body to Allen, and it ended up being intercepted. Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen made some questionable calls towards the end of the game. For instance, on the final drive of regulation, the offense has the ball at the four-yard line, and the offense calls two straight runs for rookie Joshua Kelley. Instead, they should have used the rookie quarterback and tried to have him score the touchdown. In overtime, the Bolts received the ball. To start it off, they came out with a screen pass to Allen for one yard, Ekeler run for two yards, and a third-down reception to Mike Williams that was a yard short. The first two plays should have been more creative and worked towards the quarterback's strengths. Lynn considered going for it on fourth and one but decided to trust his defense.

The Chargers need to do a better job of being more creative on offense like they were for the first three quarters plus change of the game. Decision making at the end of games is what wins and loses games. They need to do better.

Injured Bolts

  • Quarterback Tyrod Taylor went to the hospital with chest pains. He has since been discharged.
  • Safety Rayshawn Jenkins left the game with a groin injury.
  • Defensive tackle Justin Jones left with a shoulder injury.
  • Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left with a knee injury.
THANKS FOR READING CHARGER REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BoltDan95
BoltDan95

There was at least a few bright spots!

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert impresses in loss to Chiefs

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert puts on a show during the teams loss to the kansas city chiefs.

Fernando Ramirez

by

Fermal

Chargers Receivers Versus the Chiefs Cornerbacks Will Be a Matchup to Watch for on Sunday

The Chargers will face the Chiefs on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. To come away with a victory will be difficult for the home team.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Versus Chiefs Breakdown and Prediction

The Bolts will face Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in their first game at SoFi Stadium.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers know they have to be disciplined against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

The Chargers have played the Chiefs high-powered offense well in the past, but have only come away with one victory.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Anthony Lynn wants to limit turnovers and score touchdowns against KC

Since Anthony Lynn has been the Chargers coach the teams record against Kansas City has been horrible. Lynn wants that to change this weekend.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers versus Chiefs Preview with KC Reporter Joshua Brisco

Kansas City travels to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in a divisional matchup.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Quarterback Situation is Familiar to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

The Chargers a veteran quarterback starting while their rookie quarterback learns. This is a situation Chiefs coach Andy Reid had in 2017.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers C Mike Pouncey out for the Year With Hip Injury

The Chargers have lost their pro bowl center to a hip injury.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Offense Needs to Make Big Time Plays to Keep up With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have an underrated defense that could cause the Chargers trouble on Sunday.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers LB Drue Tranquill is out with a broken fibula

The linebacker had made big strides in the offseason and was excited about his role this season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95