The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to the Panthers

The Chargers (1-2) are coming off yet another loss to the Carolina Panthers (1-2). The Bolts are now 1-6 all-time against the Panthers.



There were many bad plays made by the Chargers, some bad turnovers, and some bad play by the offensive line. They can’t continue to play this way if they want to start winning some football games.



Anthony Lynn has not had a winning record after the first four games of any season as the Chargers head coach. Here are some reasons why they lost on Sunday.





Good: Justin Herbert’s potential.



The kid can play. Flat out. Herbert had a miss hap in the first half. He opened the game, getting sacked, then fumbled the ball. Towards the end of the second quarter when he was trying to lead his team to get some points before halftime. He threw an interception that got returned to the eight-yard line. That brought on Joey Slye to hit a 22-yard field goal. In the second half, though, he played well. He was only able to get 10 points on the board, but he was consistently able to move the rock in the second half. Towards the end, he hit receiver Keenan Allen in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. In the end, he received the ball at the one-yard line, and he drove his team down the field with only 1:43 left on the clock and no timeouts. He got them to the 28-yard line, and they had two plays to try and win it. Herbert finished with 330 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.





Bad: lack of pressure.



The Chargers defense is known for their pass rush, but today it was almost non-existent. The defense was without Melvin Ingram, who was placed on IR on Saturday. The pass rush was not getting to Bridgewater, so he was able to sit back and let it rip. He was able to get 235 yards and threw for a touchdown to Mike Davis. Towards the end of the game, Joey Bosa was able to bring Bridgewater down for an opportunity to get the ball back. It was still not a good day for the pass rushers. They weren’t the disrupters that gave rookie Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes trouble like the last two weeks. They will need to work on that, especially with the team facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (feels weird to write) next week.





Ugly: Offensive line.



What a difference a week and some injures make for an offensive line. Lynn said on Friday that he thought right guard Trai Turner would play; he didn’t. In the first half, the Panthers defensive line was dictating the rhythm of the game. They took it to the Chargers offensive line. Brian Burns forced a fumble on Herbert in the first half. They kept pressuring the rookie quarterback and getting in his face anytime he dropped back. The offensive line also lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a back injury. The Panthers have a good defensive line, and the Bolts offensive line had a hard time dealing with them. It doesn’t get easier from here. They get Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh next weekend.