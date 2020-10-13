The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Chargers Loss Against the Saints

The Chargers (1-4) have lost their fourth straight game so far this season. They lost to the New Orleans Saints (3-2), who battled all game long and were led by quarterback Drew Brees.

This was the style of play head coach Anthony Lynn wanted, limiting the turnovers and getting turnovers on defense. The Chargers offense didn’t turn the ball over and caused one Brees interception.

This game indeed had it all, but from a Chargers standpoint, what went wrong?

The good- Justin Herbert

Herbert is playing some very good football right now. He threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He has been keeping the offense in games these past four weeks. He had a nice play in the first quarter, where he rolled out to his right and threw a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen. The kid is dynamic and is giving Bolts fans a glimpse of what the offense could be with better offensive line play. Speaking of the offensive line…

The bad- the offensive line

It seemed like almost every play Herbert was throwing with pressure in his face. The offensive line is banged up, but this was their worst performance of the season. All game long, the rookie quarterback got hit or was pressured on almost every pass. The line also had a rough time getting the running game going. The team finished with 111 rushing yards, but it was rough. The Chargers need the bye week to get guys back on the offensive line because Herbert needs more protection.

The ugly- kicking woes

It had seemed like the Chargers were done with the kicking woes that have plagued them in the past. Michael Badgley missed an extra point on the first touchdown of the game. At the end of the game, he had a chance to win the game with a 50-yarder, but he hit the crossbar. Last week, Badgley also missed an extra point. The Bolts need to figure out if this was just a one-game thing or a pattern from the kicker.