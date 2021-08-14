Badgley vs. Vizcaino and two other things to watch for on Saturday night

The battle between the LA Chargers and LA Rams will be without almost any stars on either side as both head coaches have said numerous players won’t suit up, but that doesn’t mean it is going to be a “boring game.”

There are still some things to keep an eye on, even with stars missing. There are some key battles taking place right now, and preseason game performance could be the difference.

Here are three battles to keep an eye on:

Kicking battle

Things have started to heat up in the kicking competition. There are three kickers in the competition, but Alex Kessman hasn’t done anything to stand out, unlike Tristan Vizcaino. He has made this into a battle against Michael Badgley.

They have been kicking during training camp and even had fans last weekend when either missed a field goal would be rained down with boos. This will be their first in-game action, so all eyes will be on both of them as they continue to do battle.

2. “Third receiver”

It doesn’t seem like there will be a legit third receiver; it may be more of a “who has the hot hand” kind of rotation. This will be the first time Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson (he has been injured all week will be interesting if he plays), and Josh Palmer all play in this new offense.

The rookie receiver has been the most consistent this camp from the other two. Johnson started hot until he was injured. Chase Daniel and Easton Stick will split quarterback duties with maybe some K.J Costello in there towards the end. All three receivers bring something unique to the offense.

3. Slater and Samuel

No, these two are not in a position battle, but it will be fun to see both rookies hit the field for the first time. They both fell into the Chargers lap on draft nights one and two. Asante Samuel Jr. may be in a little bit of competition for the starting corner role, but he has had a strong week.

Brandon Staley confirmed both will play, and both players have had strong camps. The team may let Samuel play a little bit more than Slater because the starting offensive line won’t play together until week one. The interesting part is will Slater get a pancake, or will Samuel get an interception first.