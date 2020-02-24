Wildcats Crush Defenders 39-9 for First Win

CARSON, Calif. -- In a game that seemed to heavily favor the DC Defenders coming in, the Los Angeles Wildcats showed up to play, dominating in all 3 phases of the game and notching their franchise first victory over the previously undefeated Defenders, 39-9. The Wildcats defense led the way, managing 5 takeaways, a season-high, and kept the Defenders offense out of the endzone until garbage time late in the 4th quarter.



The Defenders, who came into the week with the league's top defense, could not get anything going against a Wildcats defense that appeared to play at another level. Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones had a rough first half, leading his team to only 3 points while throwing 2 interceptions and stalling out on 4 drives that resulted in punts.



In a first half that went much better than expected, the Wildcats seem to have found another stud wide receiver in Tre McBride to go along with week 2 star Nelson Spruce, who had a quiet first half after recording 6 catches for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns in week 2. McBride lit up the Defenders defense, pulling in 3 catches for 73 and 2 touchdowns in the first half. He finished with 5 receptions for 109 yards, a stunning 21.8-yard average, showing his big-play potential. Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson had this to say about his teammate at halftime:



“[McBride] is playing great, he is stepping up, and he is ready to go. We decided to have him back and now he’s making plays for us.



The second half continued in much the same fashion for both teams. The Defenders couldn't get anything going, with Jones throwing 2 more interceptions deep in Wildcats territory, killing drives that both seemed destined for points before being pulled early in the fourth quarter for backup Tyree Jackson.

The Wildcats offense continued to roll in the 2nd half, led by running back Martez Carter. Carter, filling in for the injured Hood, picked up 2 more touchdowns, one on an 18-yard pass from Johnson in the 3rd, and the other on an impressive 20 yard run in the 4th. He finished the game with 11 rushes for 34 yards, and added another 3 receptions or 41 yards. He had this to say about his team's preparations leading up to this game:



“The coaching staff came down and decided that we need to change this thing around, and that’s exactly what we did. We have been prepping all week; we have been staying up extra late, getting up extra early, and we really dissected this team. I appreciate the coaching staff, Josh, and everybody just for cracking down on us."



It appears to have paid off.

-- Report by Bill Bergquist