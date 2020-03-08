Los Angeles Wildcats How to Watch and Game Center: Vipers (1-3) at Wildcats (1-3)

ChargerReport
After securing an upset over the previously undefeated DC Defenders two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Wildcats disappointed in their follow-up effort against the New York Guardians. Quarterback Josh Johnson threw for two touchdowns and over 300 yards but the offense could not produce a third scoring drive, falling 17-14.

The Wildcats will attempt to rebound back at home against the visiting Tampa Bay Vipers Sunday at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats

Date/time/place: Sunday, 6 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000 seats

Records: Vipers 1-3; Wildcats 1-3

TV: ESPN

---------------------------------

Pregame notes:

· Quarterback Quinton Flowers joined the Vipers this past week after leaving the team for personal reasons. Despite returning, Flowers wants Tampa Bay to trade him somewhere he can compete for the starting job.

· Nelson Spruce will not suit up for the Wildcats on Sunday. He continues to nurse a knee injury that also sidelined him last week against the Guardians.

· Martez Carter, who turned in a breakout performance during the Wildcats' last home game, might play Sunday despite a hip injury. Carter scored three touchdowns and recorded 75 yards from scrimmage two weeks ago against the Defenders.

---------------------------------

