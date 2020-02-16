Los Angeles Wildcats How to Watch and XFL Game Center: Renegades (0-1) at Wildcats (0-1)

The Los Angeles Wildcats could not capture a victory in the first game in team history, falling 37-17 in a tilt with the Houston Roughnecks. The Wildcats hope to even out their record during their home opener Sunday against the Dallas Renegades. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. PT on ABC.

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats

Date/time/place: Sunday, 12 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000 seats

Records: Renegades 0-1; Wildcats 0-1

TV: ABC - Steve Levy (play by play), Greg McElroy (color), Tom Luginbill (field analyst), and Dianna Russini (field analyst)

Pregame notes:

· The Wildcats traded linebacker defensive captain Anthony Johnson to the DC Defenders on Friday. The deal came days after Los Angeles fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson, whose unit allowed 37 points in the season opener.

· In exchange for Johnson, the Wildcats acquired cornerback Bradley Sylve. It remains unclear how much Sylve will play Sunday.

· After missing the first game of the season with a thigh injury, starting quarterback Josh Johnson managed to practice in a limited capacity this week. The Wildcats officially list Johnson as questionable to play.

· If Johnson cannot suit up against the Renegades, the Wildcats will have to turn to a different backup quarterback. Chad Kanoff, who started last week, will miss Sunday's game with shoulder and head injuries.

