Los Angeles Wildcats How to Watch and XFL Game Center: Defenders (2-0) at Wildcats (0-2)

Two weeks into the XFL season, the Los Angeles Wildcats have yet to capture their first victory. They fell to the Dallas Renegades 25-18 last week despite a strong comeback effort during the fourth quarter that saw the Nelson Spruce and Josh Johnson-led offense produce two touchdowns and the league's first ever three-point conversion.

Los Angeles head coach Winston Moss will look to right the ship Sunday afternoon against the undefeated DC Defenders at 3 p.m. PT on FS1. The game will provide DC quarterback Cardale Jones with this first opportunity to play at Dignity Health Sports Park since his departure from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats

Date/time/place: Sunday, 3 p.m. PT, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Capacity: 27,000 seats

Records: Defenders 2-0; Wildcats 0-2

TV: FS1

Pregame notes:

· After missing the first week of the season, quarterback Josh Johnson showed some rust in his XFL debut. He completed just 18 of his 34 pass attempts (53%) for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

· Despite the change behind center, wide receiver Nelson Spruce delivered his second monster performance of the year. Spruce leads all XFL players in receptions (17) receiving yards (192), and first downs (10).

· Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones leads all XFL players in passing (511 yards) and has accounted for four touchdowns and just one turnover through two weeks.

