Gus Edwards pops up on Chargers injury report for Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards made his return from injury and had a big impact during his team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
A few days later, Edwards is back on the injury report.
On the first injury report before the Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals on primetime in Week 11, Edwards was officially limited due to an ankle injury. It’s at least a little concerning, considering Edwards initially went to injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 4, though it’s unclear if this new report concerns the same ankle.
Either way, the Chargers would benefit greatly if Edwards was out there against the Bengals to complement J.K. Dobbins. In his re-debut last week, Edwards needed just 10 carries to hit the 55-yard mark for a rushing attack that arguably looked the best it had all season.
Like the Khalil Mack injury saga, this is something to monitor closely in the coming days.
