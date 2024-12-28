Gus Edwards, Denzel Perryman injuries headline Chargers inactives
The Los Angeles Chargers will miss two key starters against the New England Patriots in Week 17, as noted by the team’s inactives list before kickoff.
A reaggravated injury for running back Gus Edwards will cost him the game. J.K. Dobbins is back from his injury, albeit for an unknown pitch count. Star linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the contest due to a reaggravated injury of his own.
Here’s a look at the full inactives list for the Chargers:
- RB Gus Edwards (ankle)
- LB Denzel Perryman (groin)
- RG Trey Pipkins (hip)
- TE Hayden Hurst (illness)
- DL Justin Eboigbe
- OL Jordan McFadden
- QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd)
With Edwards down, rookie Kimani Vidal could get some work alongside Dobbins. Defensive depth names like Troy Dye will get some run in place of Perryman.
