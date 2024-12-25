Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards popped up on the team’s injury report ahead of a Week 17 encounter with the New England Patriots.
Those Chargers need all the help they can get ahead of a game critical to their playoff hopes. This is especially the case as J.K. Dobbins continues to work his way back from injured reserve.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Edwards injury updates before kickoff in Week 17.
Gus Edwards injury update
- Edwards was limited on the first injury report of the week due to an ankle injury.
The path so far…
Edwards just had a huge game in place of Dobbins, rushing for 68 yards and two scores in a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos. He previously battled injuries of his own and has appeared in 11 games, rushing for 365 yards and four scores on a 3.6 average.
What it means…
The Chargers might want to take it easy on their oft-injured running backs this week and even against the Patriots. That could mean a much bigger workload for rookie Kimani Vidal.
