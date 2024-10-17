Hayden Hurst injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers TE
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst was one of the many names to suffer injuries during the taxing Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.
As the Chargers now turn the page to the Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Hurst’s outlook has come into a clearer focus.
While Hurst is expected to miss some time, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Hurst indeed “avoided major injury” when he was downgraded to out with a groin injury last Sunday.
What will be interesting to watch now is whether the Chargers shift Hurst to injured reserve, causing him to miss at least four games. If not, it signals they think he could return sooner.
Through five games this year, Hurst has caught six of his 10 targets for 59 yards. Tight end has been a very problematic position for Justin Herbert’s offense so far, though the whole unit struggled before the Week 5 bye while offensive tackles and even Herbert battled injuries.
With Hurst down, the team will continue to look to Will Dissly for production, though he’s caught just 13 passes for 111 yards through five games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Aaron Rodgers rips former Chargers star after Jets' MNF mishap
Chargers look 'poised to make a run' after win vs. Broncos
Chargers should call the Jets about a potential reunion
Aaron Rodgers doubles down on criticism of former Chargers star