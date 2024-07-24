Chargers News: 2023 PWFA All-Rookie Embracing 'New Vibe' of Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh promise to look quite different than they had in 2023, under Brandon Staley and his interim replacement Giff Smith.
With training camp set to tip off Wednesday, the Bolts touched down to their brand-new El Segundo practice facility, the Bolt, on Tuesday, writes Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. Second-year outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, a 2023 PFWA All-Rookie teamer during his debut season, remarked on how the club atmosphere already seems fairly different under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff.
"I think everybody feels the new vibe," Tuipulotu said. "We feel more confident. I'd say more confident going into things for sure."
In terms of the Bolt itself, Tuipulotu seemed fairly impressed.
"It's great. My first glimpse of it all is great," Tuipulotu said. "We had an opportunity to see it earlier, but I wanted to wait for today and experience everything when I walked in.
"It looks crazy," Tuipulotu noted. "I'm excited for training camp for sure."
The 6-foot-3, 266-pound former USC Trojans All-American enjoyed a breakout rookie season run in 2023. He notched 53 sacks (37 solo, 16 assisted), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven stuffs, and pass deflection. He'll be a huge part of L.A.'s defensive attack in 2024, under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, one of many coaches ported over from Harbaugh's days with the CFP national championship-winning Michigan Wolverines.
