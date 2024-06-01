Chargers News: Bud Dupree Reveals Why He Joined LA This Offseason
Newly-signed Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree, now in the throes of OTAs with the Bolts, recently explained his thinking behind ditching the Atlanta Falcons in favor of joining L.A., per Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Kentucky product inked a two-year, $6 million deal with Los Angeles this offseason.
"Just enough familiar faces. Obviously, a new culture with [head coach Jim] Harbaugh coming in," Dupree said. "Being familiar with [linebackers coach] NaVorro [Bowman] and his style of play when he was in the league, as well. Continuously seeing him evolve as a coach is outstanding.
"I wanted to be part of something that is doing it from the ground up. Obviously, California, as well," Dupree chuckled. "It's always a good place to be in sunshine."
Last year with Atlanta, Dupree notched 39 total tackles (17 solo, 22 assisted), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 9.5 stuffs and three pass deflections. He'll be joining a talented linebackers room that also includes Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
The addition of Harbaugh (and, frankly, the subtraction of ex-head coach Brandon Staley) has pundits predicting a major bounceback year for the Bolts. Harbaugh and his staff's smash mouth ethos is expected to help mightily bolster the club on both sides of the ball.
