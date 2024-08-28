Chargers Claim Former Michigan RB Off Waivers
Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh were surprised to see some Michigan Wolverines waived during Cutdown Day yesterday.
However, the Bolts have seemingly counteracted this by signing another player from Harbaugh's old stomping ground.
The first round of waiver claims has started, and the Chargers have picked up running back Hassan Haskins.
Haskins thrived playing under Harbaugh in Michigan. After agreeing to play linebacker in his redshirt freshman year, Haskins moved to running back in 2019 to add depth to the position. He immediately had a breakout year, rushing for 622 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He also recorded six receptions for 40 yards.
While his 2020 season wasn't that impressive, Haskins blew up in 2021. In 14 games, Haskins ran for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns, setting the single-season record for most rushing touchdowns in Michigan history. This record would be broken again two seasons later by Blake Corum, who now finds himself on the Los Angeles Rams.
Haskins also made 18 receptions for 131 yards. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and Second-Team All-American for his performance.
In total, Haskins recorded 2,324 rushing yards, 30 rushing touchdowns, and 171 receiving yards in his collegiate career. Unfortunately, he wouldn't find the same success in the NFL.
Haskins was selected 131st overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games, starting one of them. In 25 attempts, Haskins rushed for 93 yards and caught 11 passes for 57 yards.
However, things would take a turn for the worst in 2023 before the season even started. On June 30, Haskins and his former girlfriend were both arrested due to alleged domestic violence. He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and his ex-girlfriend was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony vandalism.
The event led to Haskins being placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he would be temporarily exempt from counting on the active roster. He hasn't played since.
At the moment, it seems that the Chargers have plenty of depth at the running back position, so it is likely that he will be a part of the practice squad.
Haskins isn't the only former Michigan player left on the squad. Linebacker Junior Colson remains on the team after winning the CFP National Championship with Harbaugh. He is also a Freshman All-American and a two-time Second-Ceam All-Big Ten member.
