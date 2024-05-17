Chargers Epically Mock Week 1, Week 18 Opponent Upon Schedule Reveal
The Los Angeles Chargers mercilessly mocked the Las Vegas Raiders by way of their social media team on Wednesday.
During their social media team's announcement of the Bolts' 2024 NFL season schedule, the club envisioned a SIMS-channeling environment (not officially affiliated with SIMS creators Electronic Arts Inc.) wherein Los Angeles could thoroughly lampoon all of its opponents across its 17 slated regular season bouts.
Perhaps (and this is debatable) no once-and-future enemy came under heavier scrutiny than the Raiders, against whom Los Angeles will bookend the year. There is naturally some bad blood with Vegas, as the team is not only a fellow AFC West division member, but it also just hired general manager Tom Telesco... who was canned by L.A. ownership late into the 2023 regular season thanks to a miserable 63-21 massacre at the hands of the Raiders on December 14. It seems strange for a team to humiliate its opponent by tripling their score and then turn around and declare, "We want to hire the guy who put that team together," but that's in essence exactly what happened.
First, L.A. clowns the Raiders by covering a fan in a Marcus Peters jersey with clown makeup for the teams' Week 1 meeting. Finally, the fun ends with a gathering of imprisoned clowns taking in the regular season finale in Week 18.
