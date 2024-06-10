Chargers Have Officially Signed First Round Pick Joe Alt
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially signed their No. 5 overall pick and star offensive tackle, Joe Alt.
The team announced the news via its X account on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the contract details:
The Chargers signed their star tackle from Notre Dame to a four-year, $33.2 million deal that includes a $20.9 million signing bonus.
The Chargers selected Alt with their first pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Alt has established himself as one of the premier prospects in recent years and has one of the highest ceilings of any rookie from the 2024 class. Alt has done it all in his college career and will look to translate that to his professional career in Los Angeles.
The former Fighting Irish earned unanimous All-American honors in 2023 and helped lead the offense to an average of 39.1 points per game, which was also the best scoring average by Notre Dame's offense since 1912.
The 21-year-old hails from North Oaks, Minnesota, and is a mountain of a man standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 322 pounds. Alt is set to be one of the most prominent and elite weapons the Chargers offense will possess. He has the potential to be an all-time great, and head coach Jim Harbaugh hopes he outplays his contract and eventually signs his second one with the Bolts when that time arrives.
