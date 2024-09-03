Chargers' Joey Bosa Gives Update on Week 1 Status Based on Practice Look
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. We're only a few days away from the start of the season, and soon enough, the Los Angeles Chargers will face their most-hated rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, in their Week 1 matchup.
The Raiders will travel to Sofi Stadium as they do every single season, but this time, it will be to kick off the new season. The anticipation will be at an all-time high; however, questions remain regarding who will be on the field for the Chargers.
The Chargers have already suffered a handful of injuries that could keep players out for some time. However, it's fair to assume not to put star edge rusher Joey Bosa on that list.
After weeks of wearing a club on his left hand, Bosa was seen not wearing it during Chargers practice on Tuesday. Kris Rhim of ESPN shared this on social media.
Bosa broke his left during a joint practice with the Rams on Aug. 4, but it appears that a return is in the cards for the former Ohio State Buckeye.
The former first-round draft pick from the 2016 NFL Draft has struggled with injuries over the past handful of seasons. In these last two combined seasons, Bosa has only appeared in 16 regular season games and recorded 30 tackles and 9.0 sacks.
Although Bosa is no longer wearing the club, his status for Week 1 is still unclear. The Chargers will release their official initial injury report on Wednesday. Bosa told the media, including Rhim, that he is preparing to play for Week 1 despite the struggle to get healthy.
"It sucks. I mean, the first second you get injured, you have a million thoughts go through your head and most of them are negative," Bosa said. "I was feeling really good about the place I was heading to, and I still do. I went through the woes for a couple days and, you know, got good news and, you know, moved on."
Nonetheless, practicing without the club in his hand is an excellent sign for the team and their fans. Bosa also added that he would be cautious regarding his injury.
"There's no reason to rush and cause any problems," Bosa said. "Not that there really could be, other than some pain of a bunch of hardware in there, keeping my bones together, so it's not really a risk of much of an injury.
"Once I have complete range and grip strength, which I pretty much already do, I'll be out of it."
More Chargers: Jim Harbaugh Doesn't Want Other Chargers QBs to Emulate Justin Herbert