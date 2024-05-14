Chargers Lose Free Agent Target to AFC Contender
The Los Angeles Chargers lose out on free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported on the signing via Twitter.
The deal is worth up to $4.5 million and includes a $1.1 million signing bonus.
According to multiple reports, the Chargers met with Valdes-Scantling last week. Although he is not a superstar wide receiver, he could've helped bolster the Chargers' wide receiver room, which is filled with youth and inexperience.
Valdes-Scantling, a seasoned player with a six-year career, has had stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a vital part of the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl title runs. In his career, MVS has racked up 186 receptions for 3,155 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per reception.
Although he played an integral part in the Super Bowl LVIII run and even caught the game-winning touchdown, the Chiefs released him in February. The move was to free up $12 million on their salary cap.
MVS will now be the focal point in the Bills' new-look wide receiver room.
