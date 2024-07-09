Chargers News: Ex-Bolts RB Ranked Low Among All Players At Position
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the more revamped teams heading into the 2024 season. The Bolts have a ton of new faces on their roster after a handful of years of being a consistent bunch. However, that all flew out the window after their worst year yet and bringing in a new coaching staff. The Chargers are not the same old, and they hope their record doesn't reflect that.
One of the most notable departures this offseason is that of former star running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler, who left Los Angeles for Washington, will be striving to regain his offensive prowess with his new team. However, it won't be an easy task, as Ekeler is coming off what could be considered one of his worst seasons to date.
Ekeler's season was so bad that executives, coaches, and scouts left him out of the top 10 in the latest running back rankings and put him at the bottom of the list, per Jerry Fowler of ESPN.
Some of the players ranked above Ekeler are Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots, James Cook of the Buffalo Bills, and James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals.
Ekeler was far from the offenisve toichdown machine in 2023. His numbers were down from across the board, scoring only six total touchdowns, 1,064 total scrimmage yards, averaged 3.5 yards per attempt, and averaged 3.6 receptions per game.
Ekeler was not himself last season, and a lot could be pointed at the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1. Since that moment, it has been all downhill for the dual-threat back, and he'll look to recapture that groove with his new team in the new year.
