Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Kicks off First LA Media Day with Weirdest Quote Possible
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to begin a special season under the leadership of the national champion-winning head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's arrival brings a new sense of hope and optimism to the Bolts, who are determined to leave the disappointments of the 2023 season behind.
All eyes will be on the Bolts and Harbaugh as they look for a turnaround season, and it all starts with training camp. Camp is officially underway, and nobody is more excited about it than the head coach. In a recent interview with the media, Harbaugh explained what the first day of training camp is like, giving us the first weirdest and funniest quote of the Harbaugh era.
"It feels like New Year's Day," Harbaugh said. "It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb, you know, it's like you're in there and it's comfortable, it's safe, and now 'poof,' you're born. The lights are on, it's bright. You got chaos, people looking at you, people talking at you. It just feels good to have it happen."
Harbaugh is off and running with the quotes, and we are all here for it. After a nine-year hiatus, the 60-year-old head coach is back in the NFL and will look to lead the Chargers to great heights.
The Chargers hired Harbaugh on Jan. 24 after he led the Michigan Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997. He signed a five-year deal with the Bolts and will coach in the NFL for the second time in his illustrious coaching career.
Harbaugh is a former Charger who played from 1999-2000 before retiring following the 2001 season. The anticipation of seeing Harbaugh back in the NFL is high, and the wait will be over soon.
